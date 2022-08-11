The first day of school at Hanford High School Thursday was filled with excitement for students and teachers alike.

Among the students, two seniors spoke about their accomplishments as well as their aspirations for the coming school year and beyond, during lunch break on campus.

Cayden Muir is an accomplished athlete with the dream of playing football in college. He has a current GPA of 3.96 and is a lifetime member of the National Council on Strength and Fitness. He trains once a week in Fresno with a quarterback coach to improve his football skills.

