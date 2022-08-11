The first day of school at Hanford High School Thursday was filled with excitement for students and teachers alike.
Among the students, two seniors spoke about their accomplishments as well as their aspirations for the coming school year and beyond, during lunch break on campus.
Cayden Muir is an accomplished athlete with the dream of playing football in college. He has a current GPA of 3.96 and is a lifetime member of the National Council on Strength and Fitness. He trains once a week in Fresno with a quarterback coach to improve his football skills.
"I want to attend college, play football and get my degree in business. I have goals for this year that I want to achieve," Muir said. "This year will open a new door for me, open my eyes to new ways of thinking, I am excited to see what I can accomplish this year."
Isabella Uhlilk spoke about her excitement to be back in class after a year of virtual study.
"I am so happy to actually be back to normal. I took three AP classes last year and I passed them but it was really hard. It's the first time I haven't had all A's on my report card. Going virtual was just really hard," she said Thursday.
Uhlilk is starting her fourth year in softball and just began playing golf. She is also the President of the Associated Student Body.
"As the ASB president i get to do a lot of event planning. I want to try and make a career out of that somehow," Uhlilk said.
Aside from football, Muir expressed his desire to get into agriculture.
"I want to give back to the people of the valley, the farmers who produce our food and work so hard to do that. This pandemic has really narrowed my focus on what I want to do with my life. I want to help people," he said.
Uhlilk summed up her expectations for the school year saying, "It's really just one word, splendiferous. I am excited to see myself grow and change over the year. I am thrilled to see everyone again and unmasked too, just my last year will be a normal one and I am excited."
Hanford High School will continue to follow any CDC guidelines to maintain the safety of students and staff this year, according Leana Cantrell, the administrative assistant for Todd Barlow, the Kings County Superintendent of Schools.
During an Aug. 4 meeting of school administrators throughout the state and Dr. Sohil Sud, head of the California Department of Public Health, Sud reiterated the guidance for schools next year, which is more aligned with the general public guidance and focused more on recommendations than requirements, Cantrell said.
The recommendations made by Sud include weekly testing for unvaccinated employees.
"Per the California Department of Public Health (CDPH), the definition of a 'fully vaccinated' employee does not include vaccine boosters. CDPH recommends that antigen testing be the primary option for COVID-19 testing, noting there are more over-the-counter antigen tests than PCR tests," according to the CDPH website.
"Universal masking is not required in schools at this time and there are no immediate plans to change this," Cantrell said.