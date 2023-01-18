Although the Hanford City Council has already approved a roundabout and four-way stops at two intersections in downtown Hanford, a handful of residents turned out at Tuesday night's council meeting to protest the decision.
Les Veara, a long time Hanford resident, stood before the dais and pleaded with the council to leave the historic look of downtown untouched.
Nick Wagner suggested the city place flyers in residents' water bills explaining the purpose and reasons for the roundabout. Wagner also suggested the Council and city hold a town hall meeting about the roundabout so residents can express their opinions about the project.
Chris Ying told the council that the location for the roundabout was too small and listed a few other places around the city where a roundabout would be more effective.
When public comment was closed and council members were able to make their own comments, Lou Martinez asked City Manager Mario Cifuentez whether a public hearing would be held on the roundabout anytime soon. Cifuentez responded that the next time an item related to the project would appear on the agenda is tentatively scheduled for the April 18 meeting. At that time, the council will discuss selecting a design firm after eliciting a request for proposals (RFPs) from potential contractors.
Martinez was adamant that the public should be a part of every step in the project's progress, including the RFPs.
"From the staff level, we have formal direction from the City Council to move forward with the RFP process," said Cifuentez.
Also on Tuesday the Council discussed lengthening the amount of time allotted for constituents to address the dais during public comment.
At a previous meeting, Councilmember Martinez suggested placing an item on the Council's agenda to discuss extending the time for each speaker during public comment from three minutes to five minutes.
"I think it's important that we hear what the public has to say without being interrupted, without rushing, without having to stop and not get their point across," said Martinez.
But Martinez was the only member of the Council in favor of the two minute extension.
Councilmember Diane Sharpe said she wanted to keep the time to three minutes, noting additional time would consequently lengthen the meeting as well. She said that there are many ways to contact each council member and city staff outside of the public comment period.
Vice Mayor Mark Kairis said he reached out to city staff about the idea, who expressed concern about how a time extension would impact the amount of time they'd be away from home outside of regular working hours.
Councilmember Kalish Morrow was firm that three minutes is plenty of time for the public and that the time limit forces a speaker to condense their thoughts and get straight to the point.
"This is the public's house," Martinez countered.
Ultimately, the Council left the three minute allotment for public speakers intact.
In other business, the dais reappointed Joseph Castaneda to the Parks and Recreation Commission and Orie Rubalcava to the Parking and Traffic Commission. Both will be serving their second terms.
The Council also appointed Gunther Norris to the vacant seat on the Planning Commission, and directed city staff to bring a municipal code amendment to a future council meeting regarding the creation of alternate seats on each commission.
Sharpe and Mayor Travis Paden requested that an operational and financial recap of Winter Wonderland be given to the dais when it becomes available.
The dais approved the purchase of a street right-of-way at 12th Avenue and Hume Avenue for $67,100 plus escrow fees. An additional $85,700 was approved for a traffic signal right-of-way project at the same location.
The next meeting of the Hanford City Council is set for Feb. 7.