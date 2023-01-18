Although the Hanford City Council has already approved a roundabout and four-way stops at two intersections in downtown Hanford, a handful of residents turned out at Tuesday night's council meeting to protest the decision.

Les Veara, a long time Hanford resident, stood before the dais and pleaded with the council to leave the historic look of downtown untouched.

Nick Wagner suggested the city place flyers in residents' water bills explaining the purpose and reasons for the roundabout. Wagner also suggested the Council and city hold a town hall meeting about the roundabout so residents can express their opinions about the project.

