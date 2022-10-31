Two haunted houses greeted lovers of the grotesque and scary over Halloween weekend.
The ﬁrst and best attended was the one sponsored by the Hanford City Parks and Recreation Department and which ran from Thursday evening until Sunday evening.
The number of attendees was well over 2,000, according to organizers.
The smaller, yet still very scary house was on Douty Street, just north of Florinda Avenue. The private residence was turned into a demonic version of the Wizard of Oz for three nights at the end of October, including Halloween night.
As you enter the backyard, the ﬁrst “thing” you encounter is a diminutive Wicked Witch of the West leading you down a darkened path to where an evil- faced Dorothy lurks amid the corn ﬁelds. She leads you down the dirt road to see the other characters such as the not-so-Cowardly Lion, and the Tin man, who waits behind a blind with a hatchet yelling that he “wants your heart”.
Just when you think you're out of the woods, so to speak, and you can hear the trafﬁc on Douty Street straight ahead, a burlap-bagged head and legless ghoul crawls towards your ankles.
At last you're in your car, watching the line of poor fools waiting to venture into the land of Demon Oz.