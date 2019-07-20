Hanford - On July 26 and 27th volunteers from Leprino Foods East and West will join Habitat for Humanity as they start raising walls on a bedroom/bathroom addition for Tim and Rachel Goldsmith.
The Goldsmith Family grew from four to eight in two years with the adoption of three brothers and the birth of another son. The three bedroom, one bath home that they purchased in the early 2000’s, is too small for their growing family of six boys (four under the age of 5). Tim and Rachel heard about Habitat for Humanity and reached out for help. Normally outside the scale of home repairs for Habitat, it was difficult to say no to a family that had given so much to protect, raise and adopt three beautiful foster children.
At the same time Leprino Foods reached out to Habitat for Humanity, anxious to get involved with a community project; the Goldsmith addition was the perfect fit.
People in our community and all over the world partner with Habitat to build or improve a place they can call home. These are hard-working, families with steady income and good credit that only need a hand up, not a hand-out, to continue on the path to strength, stability and self-reliance.
Habitat for Humanity, which was started by former President Jimmy Carter after leaving office is one of the best programs for housing ever conceived. Those who participate are required to put some sweat equity into the project and on other projects that arise in the area. There is a built in pride of ownership with this kind of program. Many government sponsored housing projects for low income or needy soon fall into disrepair as those given these low rent housing opportunities have nothing invested and do not care for the property as those who actually have an investment in their home or apartment. The government entities need to look very closely at this method of operation.
