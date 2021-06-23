Habitat for Humanity Tulare-Kings County is in talks to lease the old Goodwill building in hopes of doubling their capacity in Hanford.
Deanna Saldana, who is transitioning from Resource Development Director and acting Executive Director, said the organization is hoping to move their Hanford ReStore, which is currently just across the street, to the Goodwill building.
The current building doesn’t allow for donations of larger items like cabinets, doors and windows, Saldana said. There have been many available large donations as people have remodeled their homes during the pandemic, and ReStore shoppers like to buy versatile large items, she said.
“We can keep those items out of the landfill, and the location would allow us to offer a larger variety of items and accept more donations that we know people want to buy,” Saldana said. “We use those funds to build affordable homes.”
While the City hasn’t made a decision on the long term plans on what to do with the old Goodwill building, Parks and Facilities Director Brad Albert said leasing the building would help lighten the burden to taxpayers of maintaining the building.
A number of senior services were located in the building, but Albert said they have already moved all those programs out of the building into other city facilities.
Saldana said Habitat for Humanity is hoping to expand their affordable housing presence in Kings County. Since 2016, when the organization started working in the county, they have built homes for four families and are looking into building three more homes on surplus land in the city.
