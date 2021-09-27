Moderate to gusty northwesterly winds later this afternoon have the potential to cause blowing dust and elevated PM10 concentrations across the San Joaquin Valley with the possibility of continuing through Tuesday evening. The District recommends that residents in affected areas use caution and avoid exposure to blowing dust. Smoke from the KNP Complex and Windy Fire will continue to impact eastern Tulare and Kern Counties.
Strong winds often cause localized blowing dust in areas where soils are exceptionally dry—creating unhealthy concentrations of particulate matter 10 microns and smaller (PM10). Exposure to particulate pollution can cause serious health problems, aggravate lung disease, trigger asthma attacks and bronchitis, and increase risk of respiratory infections.
Where conditions warrant, people with heart or lung disease should follow their doctors’ advice for dealing with episodes of particulate exposure. Additionally, older adults and children should avoid prolonged exposure or heavy exertion, depending on their local conditions.
To monitor PM10 levels in your area, visit www.airnow.gov or download the “EPA AirNow” app for android or iPhone. For more information, visit www.valleyair.org or call a District office in Fresno (559-230-6000), Modesto (209-557-6400) or Bakersfield (661-392-5500).
