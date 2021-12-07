The Neighbor Bowl in Hanford is going to have its seats filled as members of the Hanford Police and Fire departments square off in an afternoon of handoffs and Hail Marys.
On Saturday, the first-ever "Guns vs. Hoses" charity flag football game will be held, with the proceeds going to benefit the Hanford Police Officers and Firefighters associations. According to Hanford Police Officer Domingo Bursiaga, it's common for the two organizations to raise funds with an annual basketball game. However, due to COVID-19, it was decided that the safest course of action was to do a flag football game.
The funds will come through selling tickets at $5, along with offering refreshments. The proceeds will be a 50/50 split, without the money being on the line for either team to win, though Bursiaga is confident that his fellow cops call pull out a win.
"I would like to say we have some good athletes on our team," he said.
Bursiaga added that it's a good way for those in public service to get together, have fun, and show the community who they really are while off duty.
"We're just regular people out there with families and just trying to bring the City of Hanford together," Bursiaga said.
Kickoff for the game will be at 1 p.m.
