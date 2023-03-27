 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
‘It is a big deal because it affects everything’

Growing frequency of commercial launches prompts change in Jalama Beach park evacuations

Jalama Beach County Park visitors enjoyed oceanfront seats for Friday’s Vandenberg Space Force Base launch after Santa Barbara County officials called quits on evacuating the park for every commercial launch.

“Our job is to really provide public access, and when it is considerably curtailed by an uptick in the number of launches, that becomes concerning to us,” said Jeff Lindgren, Santa Barbara County assistant director, community service-parks division.

He added the park does expect to continue evacuating, “unless we’re strung along.” The March 17 launch for example, originally scheduled for March 13, was delayed four times due to weather and other factors.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News