Grocery Outlet held a grand opening in Hanford Thursday after relocating its store from downtown to 10th Avenue.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony — held Thursday morning at 2576 N. 10th Ave. — was attended by the store's independent operator, the chamber of commerce executive director, Hanford's mayor and a representative from Congressman David Valadao's office.
Inside, shoppers were busy filling their carts with bargain-priced groceries. The brand-new store offers a bright, clean shopping environment, with packed shelves and eager shoppers.
Outside, independent operator Jared Bailey was all smiles. Surrounded by dignitaries, customers and Grocery Outlet employees, he expressed pride at being able to offer Hanford residents a traditional grocery shopping experience in a new setting.
"Are we saving people money? Absolutely," Bailey said after the ceremony. "But it's a treasure hunt. That's probably what I love most — the treasure hunt aspect of it ... that and the customer service."
The Hanford Grocery Outlet store reportedly doubled staff by relocating from its previous downtown location.
Jobs, Jobs, Jobs
Bailey, 36, said all of the store's employees at its previous location stayed on, along with the addition of new staff. In total, Bailey estimated he was able to double the size of the crew.
"All of them came with us here," said an assistant store manager.
Bailey concurred: "Everybody who worked with me before came over" from the previous downtown location. "I didn't lose anybody."
Bailey, who grew up in Newcastle, Calif., has lived in Hanford for nearly a decade. He was introduced during the ribbon-cutting festivities by Amory Marple, executive director and CEO of the Hanford Chamber of Commerce, which helped organize the ceremony.
"Jared and his team do a lot for this community," Marple said. "I live on this side of town, so I'm extremely excited."
A representative from Congressman Valadao's office presented Bailey with a certificate of appreciation for doing business in Hanford.
City Mayor Diane Sharp, who participated in the ceremony, said afterward she was sad to see the downtown store close. However, Hanford's mayor pointed out she likes the new location.
"No doubt, it's a blow to the downtown and nearby neighborhoods," Sharp said. "But I couldn't be happier about the investment the company has made in Hanford. They've been great partners, and I expect that to continue ... It's a quality organization."
Police Show Up In Force
Thanks to the cooking talents of Ismael Castaneda, the Hanford Police Department's Canine Unit was also present.
Castaneda donated half of his proceeds from Big Ish Catering barbecue sales on Feb. 10 to the unit.
"I work for Jared," Castaneda said as a canine officer appeared front and center during the ribbon-cutting ceremony. "I work in the grocery department, in the back, and I also have my own catering business.
"Jared was gracious to let me set up on opening day," Castaneda continued from behind his vending trailer, where he "smokes, grills and deep-pits beef, pork and chicken."
In the future, he said, Big Ish will be open just outside the new store every Friday.
"We get all the meat and the things we need from Grocery Outlet," Castaneda added.
Bailey said the new store isn't necessarily larger than the downtown location, but "it's got a nicer layout — nice flow. It's going to 'shop' better."
If he talks the talk of a grocer, it's because Bailey worked for Grocery Outlet for 10 years prior to operating his own store.
"It's not considered a franchise," said Jamie Lemire, Grocery Outlet's regional marketing manager.
Lemire, based in Emeryville, said there are more than 400 Grocery Outlet stores in the United States. She pointed out store operators such as Bailey have full autonomy over the inventory and purchasing decisions they make.
"He picks what he brings in on the order guide," Lemire said.
"You couldn't ask for a better partner," Bailey concurred. "They set us up for success."
"It's going to let us do that much more," Bailey continued as he discussed the new location. "The goal is always more."
Bailey doubled down on the fact he was able to hire additional staff.
"I got to employ more people," he said, "which is good for the community."
