Whether you're a wine connoisseur, a beer expert or someone who simply enjoys supporting good causes, the Kings County Farm Bureau (KCFB) Wine vs. Beer Showdown is the place to be this week.
Returning to Hanford for the first time since 2019, the Jan. 20, 2022 event features a broad range of wineries, breweries and food vendors including Raven's Deli, L.T. Sue Co. and Grey Chef, LLC.
Farm Credit West and Golden State Farm Credit will be serving wine, and Giacomazzi Brothers Nut Co. will have samples available, according to a press release.
The money raised goes to support local farmers and KCFB programs including agricultural education, training classes, industry workshops, political activism and community involvement.
"A big portion of the funds go to support our Farm Day program for third-graders," said Dusty Ference, KCFB's executive director.
Returning to Kings County in March 2022, Farm Day gives an estimated 2,400 third grade students hands-on lessons in agriculture, livestock varieties and farm equipment use.
This week's Wine vs. Beer Showdown fundraiser helps make Farm Day possible after a two-year hiatus, according to a KCFB press release.
"We invite all the [local] third-graders to visit the fairgrounds for a field trip," said Ference, who pointed out one of the most popular events is watching a helicopter land.
Helicopter pilots talk to kids about how they crop-dust local ag fields. In addition, representatives from local 4-H clubs and Future Farmers of America (FFA) students discuss their projects.
Although most of the money raised from the Wine vs. Beer Showdown goes toward Farm Day, Ference said some of the funds are used to support safety training courses and other agriculture educational programs.
Ference said the KCFB uses some of the money raised at the Showdown to participate in lobbying and government relations, and to support Kings County farmers and ranchers.
"The money raised at this event allows us to continue advocating for local agriculture and providing the programs and services that local farmers have come to rely on," Ference stated in a press release.
In addition to wine and beer tasting, a silent auction will be held. Donated items and packages include a two-nights stay at a local Airbnb and dinner at a barbecue restaurant.
"Looks like we've got some really great food baskets," said Ference, now in his sixth year with the KCFB.
"There's no fee to taste," Ference said of the wine and beer showdown. "That's included with the price of each ticket."
Tickets for the event are $40 each. They can be purchased online at kcfb.org and at the KCFB office: 870 Greenfield Ave., Hanford.
Tickets are also available at the Wine vs. Beer Showdown at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 20 at the Hanford Civic Auditorium.
For more information call the Farm Bureau at: 559-584-3557
