Some say the government never helps the little guy. Well, during this COVID battle the federal government has held out a hand to the small businesses in the form of grants to off-set losses resulting from the COVID crisis.
“We are looking for projects to fund before this grant program reaches its deadline,” said Supervisor Joe Neves (District 1).
Neves said that any money not awarded by the deadline will return to the federal government to be used elsewhere.
Lance Lippincott, administrator of the program through the Economic Development Corporation, said the deadline is in 2024.
“This sounds like a long time away, but it takes time to process the applications,” Lippincott said.
The grants are part of the American Recovery and Reinvestment Plan Act passed in 2009 by the Obama Administration. At that time there was no mention of relief from the negative effects of COVID because the pandemic would not hit until a decade later. The government amended the Act to allow local businesses to survive during COVID.
Kings County was awarded $29 million of which $12 or $13 million has not been awarded.
“We’ve awarded grants to bars and restaurants and other businesses so far,” said Neves. “Small farmers have even qualified.”
He said he’d like to see more mom and pop businesses take the time to come in and fill out applications.
According to Neves there is a limit on the size of the business that receive the grants. They can not have more than 50 employees.
“This ensures the businesses awarded grants are small businesses,” Neves said.
He added that originally the county limited the size of the business to 25 employees, but there really weren’t enough businesses of that size in the county to come near to using all the available funds.
“So, the Board of Supervisors upped the number of employees to 50 to keep as much money in the county as possible,” he said.
Awards have been made in all areas of the county including Hanford, Lemoore, Corcoran, Avenal and the rural areas that surround them.
Businesses do not have to be in certain fields such as farming and retail to qualify. Any business, no matter what it does as long as it is legal, can receive a grant.
Some businesses have used their grant money to hire employees, pay taxes, improve facilities and to purchase insurance for their companies and employees.
Neves emphasized that all grant money must be spent directly on the business applying for it, not on other items that do not help the company and those employed by it.
According to Lippincott, those applying for the grants should expect to furnish the EDC with a copy of their tax returns, W-9 Forms, and proof of loss during the pandemic.
“Proving the loss is caused by the COVID crisis is probably the trickiest part of the application process,” Lippincott explained. “Proving the losses are due to the pandemic and not something else must be documented.”
Lippincott said the EDC is here to help people fill out the applications and prove the losses are caused by COVID.
“We usually make sure the losses occurred during the COVID epidemic beginning in 2019,” Lippincott added.
If the losses occurred during that time frame the EDC usually awards the grant to the business if all other requirements are fulfilled.
Grant values vary, but grants can be awarded up to $25,000 to any one business.
Business owners worried about the community learning they received help through the grants need to realize all information is confidential and will not be released to the public, Neves said.
“All information concerning the awarded grants is confidential,” he said.
Neves and Lippincott agreed that small businesses are the backbone of Kings County and need to be protected and nurtured to keep the community healthy and thriving. They feel that it is the small businesses that are at the core of a healthy and friendly community and helping these businesses can only help everyone in the area whether they are a business owner, employee, customer or citizen, or even if they don’t use the services the business receiving the grants offers.
Applications and information about the grants are available at the EDC office at 120 N. Irwin Street, Hanford or by phone at (559) 852-4976.
“We’re kind of up against the wall here. We’d like to see all this grant money used in Kings County rather than going to another county,” Neves said.