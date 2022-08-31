Using $750,000 in funding, the Clean Air Centers pilot program will create a network of clean air centers to provide vulnerable populations protection from wildfires and other smoke events. 

On May 1, the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District launched the new Clean Air Centers pilot program, and the District has opened a third grant period for the program. Applications are being accepted now through Sept. 17.

The program was established by the passing of AB 836 and reportedly will pay public and private organizations up to 100 percent of the cost of large portable air cleaners and replacement filters in order to open clean air centers that are accessible to the public.

