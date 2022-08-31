Using $750,000 in funding, the Clean Air Centers pilot program will create a network of clean air centers to provide vulnerable populations protection from wildfires and other smoke events.
On May 1, the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District launched the new Clean Air Centers pilot program, and the District has opened a third grant period for the program. Applications are being accepted now through Sept. 17.
The program was established by the passing of AB 836 and reportedly will pay public and private organizations up to 100 percent of the cost of large portable air cleaners and replacement filters in order to open clean air centers that are accessible to the public.
“The Clean Air Centers Pilot Program serves as key component in protecting Valley residents,” stated Samir Sheikh, air pollution control officer. “This program will help to create a network of accessible facilities for our most vulnerable residents who face the greatest challenges in protecting themselves during wildfire events.”
The guidelines established by the California Air Resources Board provide the District with resources to assist in creating clean air centers (similar to the Valley’s cooling centers) at schools, community centers, senior centers, sport centers, libraries and other publically accessible buildings that would most effectively protect vulnerable populations during wildfire smoke events, said a statement released by the air district.
In addition to implementing and enforcing air quality regulations and providing clean air grants, the District places a high priority on providing accurate and timely health protective information to the public, officials said.
The District and other public health agencies throughout the Valley recommend that residents take health-protective actions to stay safe when smoke from catastrophic wildfires affects the Valley including staying indoors, the use of portable air cleaners or high efficiency filters to remove fine particles from the air, planning ahead and creating a clean room.
For those who are unable to use fans and air conditioning in their homes, the District recommends individuals to seek a more protective location during the air quality episode.