Grangeville Boulevard between 5th and 3rd avenues is closed due to flooding, the Kings County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday morning.
The road has been closed due to flooding from nearby Cross Creek, and the sheriff's office is working closely with the California Office of Emergency Services and the Kings County roads department to handle the situation.
Residents are warned to avoid the area, as it’s not safe to travel through because water levels can change rapidly and quickly stall vehicles, trapping people.