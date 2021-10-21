The City of Hanford invites the community and children of all ages to celebrate the new playground at Centennial Park.
The ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 at Centennial Park, located at 11731 Hanford Armona Road.
The new playground features universally accessible and shaded play structures with slides, swings, large climbing net, musical features and tic-tac-toe.
“This playground provides a variety of innovative, fun, safe and engaging play features that are accessible to children of all abilities,” said Brad Albert, Parks and Community Services Director for the City.
Over the past five years, the City has replaced the playgrounds at Coe and Lacey Parks, and added a new play structure at Lakewood Park.
“It is important to update our playgrounds to meet the needs of today’s youth," Albert said.
When choosing the type of play structure, it was important to the City Council that the new playground include shade and be inclusive for children of all abilities, according to a release. This includes rubberized surfacing and play features designed for all to enjoy.
The new playground at Centennial Park is one of many recent improvements to the park. Over the past year, the City has beautified and re-landscaped the front entrance, installed new disc golf baskets, added two additional competitive horseshoe pits, planted trees, and added a pipe and cable barrier to prevent vehicles from driving in the park.
“The City Council and I believe strongly in the importance of parks and their ability to enhance the quality of life for all Hanford residents. We invite the community to celebrate our newest playground at Centennial Park this Saturday at 10 a.m.,” said Mayor Francisco Ramirez.
