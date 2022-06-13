Gracyn Coleman never thought she would be showing a pig at the Kings Fair.
On June 10, however, Coleman had a special reason to do just that — honor her friend and former teammate at Hanford West High School, Marissa Cardona.
Cardona was killed in a car crash in March while on the way to compete in a softball tournament with her Huskies teammates in Clovis.
For Coleman, having the chance to show Marissa's hog, Carnitas, was a memory she will never forget, she said.
“Being able to show Marissa’s pig was a huge honor. I enjoyed every moment of being able to practice walking with him and bathing him because it always reminded me of Marissa,” Coleman said. “I felt very special when Hanford West FFA assigned me to show the pig — it brought me excitement. I also feared that I wasn’t going to show the pig properly or raise enough money for the Cardona family.”
Coleman, who graduated from Hanford West High School on June 2, said she was chosen in a vote by classmates after a few members of the softball team started to help take care of Carnitas.
“After everything that took place, the Hanford West Softball program wanted to help with Marissa’s pig. Hanford West High School allowed about seven girls to help take care of him during the week and weekends,” Coleman said. “How I got chosen to show Carnitas was Ms. Padilla, Hanford West High School FFA teacher, would pick someone who would handle Carnitas the best and out of her vote and all of the girls' votes, I was blessed to show Carnitas.”
Experiencing FFA for the first time was a great, Coleman said.
“Being able to work with Carnitas every day and experiencing how the pig actually works amazed me. Taking care of Carnitas was a privilege because it taught me how to be responsible,” Coleman said. “Either it was waking up at 6 a.m. or 10 at night, you had to feed him three times a day, it was like taking care of a human little kid.”
One of the main reasons that Coleman was happy to show Carnitas was that the money that was raised from the sale of the pig would be donated to Marissa’s family.
“During the sell, it was $300 a pound which turned out to be $75,000 [in total]. After the sale there were many add-ons to the final price,” Coleman said. “In total there was $150,000 that was raised or even more. The money that was raised during the sale and all the extra add-ons will be gifted to the Cardona family.”
While Coleman was thrilled about the opportunity, she also was thankful for the support that she had.
“I just want to give a special thanks to all of the Hanford West High School Softball program and everyone who volunteered to help me prepare Carnitas for the fair," Coleman said.