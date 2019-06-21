{{featured_button_text}}

Grace Baptist Church Lemoore is hosting a soccer outreach this week at the Lemoore Recreation Center. Students are learning soccer skills and life lessons that can be on and off the field.

Everyone is invited to the Friday rally at 10:30 am. There will be a special guest, Fuego the Fox from Fresno Football Club. For more information contact Grace Baptist Church at (559) 924-1767 or by email at equip@gracebaptistlemoore.org.

