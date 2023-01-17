Hanford's vice mayor, Mark Kairis, will serve his first term in office after a 30 year career in law enforcement and a post-retirement career as a coach and official for many of Hanford’s middle, high school and college sports.
Kairis first moved to Hanford with his family — his father moved every few years as new construction and development projects arose. Kairis, joining the California Highway Patrol after getting married, also had to move frequently as he was promoted.
He started his career in the Bay Area and San Jose but always wanted to come back to Hanford. After being reassigned to Visalia around 2000, Kairis made Hanford his home and raised his three children here.
“Hanford is such a great community,” Kairis said. “We’ve been here for so long, and I’ve been so involved with the community that I thought, what I can do to serve the community to give back?”
Kairis said that when making decisions, he wants to preserve Hanford’s quality of life for future generations and live up to his campaign promise to help the community thrive.
“With my kids that are adults now, they all live here in this community,” he said. “We have some grandchildren. This isn’t about me, it’s about them. It’s about what we do as a community to move forward, to make sure that positivity and quality of life that we’ve enjoyed raising our family is available to them.”
Kairis said he is excited to work with members of the City Council, and said his priorities as vice mayor include maintaining and improving Hanford’s parks, assisting and helping to reduce Hanford’s large population of people without housing and to encourage the growth of businesses while supporting smaller business owners.
“I understand the importance of development and growth, to move forward, to offer people better paying jobs, you have to be pro-business,” Kairis said. “You have to look at what we can do to improve our position. If it’s going to be us or Fresno, why not us?”
During one of the new Council’s first meetings on Dec. 20, Kairis voted in favor of a traffic circle at the intersection of Seventh Street and Douty. Kairis said he disliked the idea of three traffic circles as originally proposed, but could accept a proposal that limited the number of traffic circles to just one.
“In my heart of hearts, I think I made the right vote,” Kairis said. “I think I made the best decision based on the interests of the community, and that’s what I pledged to do when I was running: to represent the community the best that I can.”
Kairis said that going against the experts and engineers hired by the city wasn’t a viable option, opening the City up to legal liabilities through a lack of design immunity. Kairis said his vote for one traffic circle would maintain the support of engineers and consultants hired by the city and allow the City to add more at other intersections at a later date if this first one is successful.
Design immunity is a legal concept which protects public entities from injuries caused by a plan which is considered reasonable. Proving a plan to be reasonable usually requires testimony or documentation from an expert witness.
Kairis also felt that putting in three stop signs, the other option presented to him, would restrict the flow of traffic too much as Hanford grows larger.
“I couldn’t process a stop sign,” Kairis said. “I couldn’t see how it was going to get us a benefit. And if we’re going to improve, we want to see a benefit.”