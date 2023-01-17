Mark Kairis

Mark Kairis, Hanford vice-mayor.

Hanford's vice mayor, Mark Kairis, will serve his first term in office after a 30 year career in law enforcement and a post-retirement career as a coach and official for many of Hanford’s middle, high school and college sports.

Kairis first moved to Hanford with his family — his father moved every few years as new construction and development projects arose. Kairis, joining the California Highway Patrol after getting married, also had to move frequently as he was promoted.

He started his career in the Bay Area and San Jose but always wanted to come back to Hanford. After being reassigned to Visalia around 2000, Kairis made Hanford his home and raised his three children here. 

