Measure J, the West Hills College District bond measure, lacked the votes needed to pass in early returns Tuesday night.
With 85% of precincts reporting in, Kings County voters were giving a slight "No" to passage of the Measure. "No" votes totaled 1,835 (51.35%) while the "Yes" votes totaled 1,739 (48.66%).
"Yes" votes support the passage of the measure, which would authorize the West Hills Community College District to issue $8.6 million in bonds with that bond revenue going to fund new classrooms and labs requiring an estimated property tax levy of $9.35 per $100,000 in assessed value.