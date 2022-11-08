Rep. David Valadao took an early lead Tuesday night in California's newly-drawn Congressional District 22.
The Republican was leading Democrat Assemblymember Rudy Salas with 3,450 votes (55.54%). Salas had totaled 2,762 votes (44.46%) in the first round of results, released at 8:30 p.m.
Valadao has persevered in a district with a strong Democratic tilt, and now is one of two Republicans who voted to impeach then-President Donald Trump who could be reelected.
Democrats hold a staggering 17-point registration edge in the 22nd District in the state’s farm belt. But Valadao has highlighted a bipartisan streak to win in left-leaning districts before. He held his seat from 2013 until January 2019, lost it for a term, then won it back in a 2020 rematch with Democrat T.J. Cox.
He’s facing Democrat Salas in a newly redrawn district. Salas, a state assemblyman who is considered a moderate, has been dueling with Valadao over gas taxes, the opioid overdose crisis and health care.
The Associated Press Contributed to this report.