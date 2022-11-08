Rep. David Valadao took an early lead Tuesday night in California's newly-drawn Congressional District 22. 

The Republican was leading Democrat Assemblymember Rudy Salas with 3,450 votes (55.54%). Salas had totaled 2,762 votes (44.46%) in the first round of results, released at 8:30 p.m. 

Valadao has persevered in a district with a strong Democratic tilt, and now is one of two Republicans who voted to impeach then-President Donald Trump who could be reelected.

The Associated Press Contributed to this report. 

