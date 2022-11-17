With all but a literal handful of votes left to count in Kings County, local races have been decided. However, at least one regional race is still up in the air as votes in other counties are still being counted.

Congressman David Valadao (R) holds a lead over challenger Assemblymember Rudy Salas (D) with 37,637 (52.8%) and 33,672 (47.2%) votes respectively, and 100% of precincts partially reporting in as of midday Thursday. The two are vying for the newly-drawn 22nd Congressional District, which encompasses parts of Kings, Kern and Tulare counties.

With all but 24 votes counted in Kings County, Valadao has a stronger local lead over Salas with totals of 6,662 (56.54%) to 5,120 (43.46%), respectively.

Editor/Lifestyles

Parker Bowman is a lifestyles reporter and editor for the Hanford Sentinel. He can be reached by email at PBowman@HanfordSentinel.com, or by calling his office phone at 559-583-2432.

Recommended for you