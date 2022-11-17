With all but a literal handful of votes left to count in Kings County, local races have been decided. However, at least one regional race is still up in the air as votes in other counties are still being counted.
Congressman David Valadao (R) holds a lead over challenger Assemblymember Rudy Salas (D) with 37,637 (52.8%) and 33,672 (47.2%) votes respectively, and 100% of precincts partially reporting in as of midday Thursday. The two are vying for the newly-drawn 22nd Congressional District, which encompasses parts of Kings, Kern and Tulare counties.
With all but 24 votes counted in Kings County, Valadao has a stronger local lead over Salas with totals of 6,662 (56.54%) to 5,120 (43.46%), respectively.
However, there are still 70,000 votes left to count in Tulare and Kern counties where the results are much closer, according to the most recent numbers released by the boards of election in those counties.
Of that number, about 55,000 are in Salas’ home county of Kern, where he serves in the 32nd Assembly District, which is comprised of a part of the city of Bakersfield, as well as the cities of Avenal, Corcoran, Delano, Hanford and Lemoore among others.
About 67% of votes have been counted in that race as of Thursday. The vast majority of still-to-be-counted ballots are vote-by-mail.
In State Senate District 16, State Senator Melissa Hurtado (D) trails in her bid for re-election in a district that encompasses parts of Fresno, Kern, Kings and Tulare counties. Challenger David Shepard (R) totaled 52,820 (51.7%) of the vote to Hurtado’s 49,428 (48.3%).
Hurtado received less support in Kings County than the district at large, as she only has 10,708 votes (40.3%) here compared to the challenger’s 15,849 (59.7%).
While those two races have a long way to go to being definitely called, the Hanford City Council race outcomes are all but locked in, and Council will look very different in the coming weeks.
District A challenger Travis Paden has overwhelmingly defeated incumbent Amanda Saltray with 2,530 votes (70.36%) to 1,066 (29.64%).
Challenger Lou Martinez totaled 669 (52.02%) in District D to defeat incumbent Francisco Ramirez, who totaled a close 617 votes (47.98%).
Mark Kairis has defeated Cheyne Strawn with 1,066 (52.90%) votes to 949 (47.10%). The two were vying for the District E seat, which came up for grabs when Councilmember Art Brieno announced he would not seek re-election.
The Kings County Board of Elections will continue counting votes that come in by mail through Monday, Nov. 28. Votes will be certified on Tuesday, Nov. 29.
Voter turnout in Kings County was 43.78%, according to Registrar of Voters Lupe Villa.
“That’s a very good number for Kings County,” he said. “People came out and voted.”
Results of State races will be certified by Dec. 16.