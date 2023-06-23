Seventh and Irwin
Downtown Hanford, near the intersection of Seventh and Irwin streets.

 Jesse Stone, Staff

A light signal at the intersection of Seventh and Irwin streets described by the City as “unrepairable,” has been replaced by a four-way-stop sign.

The signal has been down since April, and was converted into a temporary four-way stop before more street striping and permanent stop signs were installed. Community Relations Manager Brian Johnson said the traffic signal suffered from electrical issues that could not be diagnosed.

On Thursday this week, the Parking and Traffic Commission unanimously recommended that the City Council hold a public hearing to amend Hanford’s municipal code to approve the stop sign already placed at the new intersection.

