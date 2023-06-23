A light signal at the intersection of Seventh and Irwin streets described by the City as “unrepairable,” has been replaced by a four-way-stop sign.
The signal has been down since April, and was converted into a temporary four-way stop before more street striping and permanent stop signs were installed. Community Relations Manager Brian Johnson said the traffic signal suffered from electrical issues that could not be diagnosed.
On Thursday this week, the Parking and Traffic Commission unanimously recommended that the City Council hold a public hearing to amend Hanford’s municipal code to approve the stop sign already placed at the new intersection.
The hearing will ultimately decide whether the intersection remains as a stop sign. If the City Council votes against the recommendation, the stop signs would need to be fully replaced by another traffic signal.
Johnson said the City aims for the public hearing to be on the agenda for the Council’s July 18 meeting.
The intersection in question had also been identified to be converted to a four-way-stop as part of the City’s Downtown and Traffic Improvement Project.
Johnson said work to place the stop signs at the intersection is fully complete, but the intersection could see additional changes down the road as part of the Downtown Traffic and Improvement Project.
The Parking and Traffic Commission also voted to recommend the Council hold a public hearing to change Hanford’s municipal code to ban curb parking on 11th Avenue between Northstar Drive and Flint Avenue going north and between Northstar Drive and Imperial Way going south.
City staff proposed changing the section of 11th Avenue from two lanes to four by adding an extra lane stripe during a coming project to fiber overlay the section of 11th Avenue. Commissioners voiced support for keeping 11th Avenue as a two-lane street to maintain bike and pedestrian safety.
The Commission also voted unanimously to keep the intersection of Seventh and Phillips as a two-way stop rather than converting it to a four-way-stop.
Representatives from the Fast Credit Union, located near the intersection, asked the Commission for a way their employees can feel safer crossing Seventh Street to work from the company’s private parking lot.
“My husband has bought me a high-visibility vest because he is so worried about me crossing there,” said Vice President of Support Services at FAST Credit Union Sunshine Weihert. “When it’s dark or when it’s foggy is the problem.”
Commissioners asked city staff to investigate whether adding a flashing pedestrian sign on a crosswalk near Sixth and Phillips would be warranted.
The Parking and Traffic Commission is scheduled to meet on the fourth Tuesday of each month.