The Fresno County Democratic Party announced that U.S. Representative Adam Schiff, who is also launching a bid for the U.S. Senate, will be the keynote speaker at an annual Fresno County Democratic Fundraiser Saturday.
The event will be held at the Downtown Fresno DoubleTree by Hilton, and doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Proceeds will go towards local Fresno Democratic Headquarters and Democratic candidates in the 2024 election cycle.
“We are honored to have Senate candidate Adam Schiff visit Fresno and help promote Democracy in the Central Valley,” said Ruben Zarate, chair of the Fresno County Democratic Central Committee. “The Democratic Party has made large strides in electing Democratic candidates in Fresno County that are dedicated to making Fresno a better place to live for everyone. We believe in a Fresno that is welcome to all walks of life. We will continue this momentum in 2024 and beyond.”