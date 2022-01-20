Thursday, Tulare City Council Member Jose Sigala announced his candidacy for the California State Assembly.
The once-in-a-decade redistricting process has placed incumbent Devon Mathis in the newly-drawn and more competitive 33rd Assembly District.
Sigala criticized Mathis for failing to serve and deliver for the district, saying in a release, “It’s time our district elects a leader who can deliver real results.”
Sigala has been a longtime advocate and fighter for children's and youth issues, small businesses, economic development, education, the environment, access to clean drinking water, community empowerment and working-class families, the release stated.
“The residents of our district are ready for a change in leadership. I am up for the challenge to serve all of our communities. I am ready to roll up my sleeves and go to Sacramento and deliver,” added Sigala.
Sigala served as the 39th and first Latino mayor of the City of Tulare from 2018 to 2020. He was elected to the Tulare City Council in November of 2016 and was overwhelmingly re-elected again in 2020 to represent the 1st Council District, a working-class district on the westside of the city.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.