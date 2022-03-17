Adam Medeiros, a Kings County Board of Education trustee and candidate for U.S. Congress, spoke to the Rotary Club of Hanford Thursday morning.
Medeiros, 61, is running against U.S. Rep. David Valadao (R-21st District). Medeiros cited Valadao's decision to vote in favor of impeaching Trump as a key factor in his decision to run against the conservative incumbent.
"The vote to impeach Donald Trump was really the straw that broke the camel's back," said Medeiros, a local business owner. "That violated a trust that I believe the Valley had [given] him."
After enjoying a traditional St. Patrick's Day lunch of corned beef and cabbage, fresh new potatoes and tossed garden salad, Medeiros was introduced to more than 40 people at the Fraternal Hall in Hanford.
The group included Kings County Superintendent of Schools Todd Barlow, Hanford City Council member and Vice-mayor Diane Sharp and Sgt. Nate Ferrier, public information officer of the Kings County Sheriff's office.
"I did not think the way [Valadao] was voting represented our people," said Medeiros, who speaks fluent Portuguese. "I do not think he represents the Central Valley."
Medeiros took issue with the congressman's choices in supporting Democrats on immigration legislation.
"I believe [Valadao] works too much with Democrats who don't believe in what his constituents believe," he said.
Medeiros said he considers Valadao a friend. In fact, he had been cutting the congressman's hair for the past 15 years — until Valadao voted to impeach Trump.
Married for nearly four decades and the father of three grown children, Medeiros spoke fondly of his wife Amy, whom he met in beauty school.
Medeiros, who immigrated to the Central Valley from the Azores when he was 2 years old, is of Portuguese descent.
"A lot of people immigrated in the '60s," he said of the family's relocation to the United States. "I have six siblings. My dad would tell the story, 'At times we had to decide which adult didn't eat so we could feed the kids.'"
The son of a dairy-farm worker who milked cows for a living, Medeiros said the family moved to California to find work.
"My dad's whole philosophy was, 'We're not here to take anything. We're here to work hard,'" Medeiros said, adding that his father refused to accept welfare benefits.
"I'm a hairdresser," he said. "I grew up milking cows and I started hairdressing out of high school. I've owned my own business for the last 40 years. I'm still doing it 40 hours a week and campaigning on the side."
In addition to Valadao's decision to impeach Trump, Medeiros' concern about the U.S. educational system prompted him to run for Congress.
"Our education system needs help," he said, pointing to his two terms on the Kings-River Hardwick school board.
Addressing the Rotarians and their guests, Medeiros emphasized Christian beliefs and educational traditions. Describing himself as an optimist, he said COVID-19 has taught society valuable lessons.
"COVID has given us insights into many things, particularly schools," he said. "It has opened our eyes. I believe we have amazing educators doing the best with what they have."
However, Medeiros said the public has not been proactive enough toward education — until now. He said COVID has forced parents to take stronger interests in the public-education system, especially curriculum. People take too much at face value, he said, particularly when it comes to what's being taught in schools.
"I want to challenge you in this," he said to the Rotarians. "We have to get involved in our school systems. We should know who our representative is in every school district that we live in."
Otherwise, Medeiros said educators will make choices that are contrary to what parents want.
"Our school system is just another government agency that does what it wants if no one steps in," he said. "Quality people, left unchecked, left unsupervised, will make mistakes."
As an example, Medeiros cited COVID vaccinations. He believes parents should have a say in whether their children are vaccinated at school.
"They want to pass legislation that says a 12-year-old can get a vaccination without parental approval," he said, noting in the past parents had to give permission for a school nurse to give their child aspirin.
Medeiros also criticized California lawmakers for attempting to remove the requirement that schools receive funding based on daily attendance.
"They want to change the way schools are funded," he said. "AB 1609 no longer requires each child to be at school to be counted."
Instead, Medeiros said the law — if passed — would average out classroom attendance and determine school funding based on cumulative data.
"If this bill passes, then districts no longer care if your kid's in school," he said. "It has to be stopped."
Medeiros complimented the Rotarians for being well-informed participants in their communities.
"Sitting on the sidelines is no longer acceptable," he said. "We have to be involved. I believe it's time that every citizen of Kings County, in the San Joaquin Valley, in the state of California, rises up to a new level of involvement.
"My challenge to you today is to be active," Medeiros told the Rotarians.