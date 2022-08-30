Paden is running for Hanford City Council
Hanford Planning Commission Vice-Chair Travis Paden is running for City Council.

Travis Paden, a 26-year veteran in the field of education, credits his father for inspiring in him a desire to become a teacher and to see his community flourish.

It is that mentality that has prompted Paden to run against incumbent councilmember Amanda Saltray for Hanford's District A seat on the Hanford City Council.

"He [Paden's father] taught me so much about leadership and the importance of serving the people, and creating an environment where you make memories," Paden said in interview.

