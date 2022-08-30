Travis Paden, a 26-year veteran in the field of education, credits his father for inspiring in him a desire to become a teacher and to see his community flourish.
It is that mentality that has prompted Paden to run against incumbent councilmember Amanda Saltray for Hanford's District A seat on the Hanford City Council.
"He [Paden's father] taught me so much about leadership and the importance of serving the people, and creating an environment where you make memories," Paden said in interview.
Paden has served Hanford already as a member for the City Planning Commission for the past eight years. He has been the commission chairman for two years, and he is currently presiding as vice-chair.
"I've always known that I want to give back to the community," Paden said when asked why he chose to run for City Council.
Paden is a second-generation Hanford native, his mother comes from a local dairy family. He has spent his life living and working in Hanford while raising his family as members of the community.
As a member of the Hanford community, he says that he wants to do his part to help make it a place where people enjoy living, where families can grow and flourish and be invested in the city.
While this is his first formal election campaign for District A, Paden was one of 11 potential appointees to fill John Draxler's seat when the former councilman announced his retirement in April 2021.
Paden was one of the top four potential candidates; On June 3, 2021 the City Council voted in a 3-2 decision to appoint now-Councilwoman Amanda Saltray, who is finishing Draxler's term.
Paden believes that one of the biggest issues his constituents are concerned about is transparency from City leadership. One of his goals is to help provide clear communication with constituents, letting them know what is going on before decisions are made so Hanford residents are well-informed.
"That's a concern," Paden said. "If they're not knowing about some of the major purchases that are going on or the major issues, they [citizens] get disenfranchised."
Another of Paden's goals is to be proactive in his approach to city leadership and encourage members of the community to be proactive as well. The more informed the Council and the people are the more proactive, rather than reactive, they can be, he said.
Paden's campaign is focused on a few topics. First, he is in strong support for public safety. One of his concerns is helping make improvements for the Hanford Police Station which was built in 1976.
Paden also wants to maintain a level of fiscal and personal responsibility; there have been a number of concerns regarding the City Council and this very issue in recent years, he said, which ties back to Paden's call for transparency.
Lastly, Paden's focus — much like it has been as an educator — is on investing in future generations for Hanford residents and making the city a place where families want to come and make memories, he said.
For more campaign information, you can contact Paden through his online presence or by phone: 559-381-3096.