Travis Paden

Hanford Mayor Travis Paden

 Contributed by the City of Hanford

Mayor Travis Paden, a self-described budget hawk, said his research skills and ability to work with numbers give him the ability to use Hanford’s resources to their fullest potential.

“All of the city’s budget comes from the taxpayers, and we need to make sure the city’s budget is spent wisely,” said Paden, who was elected in November. “I’m a father of six kids, and it’s very important in my personal budget that I maximize the potential of the income that I have. We need to maximize the potential of the city’s income.”

Born and raised in Hanford, Paden said he loves the city for its close proximity to the mountains and the coast, the quality of local schools and the historical nature of the community. During the day, Paden teaches eighth grade math and science at Woodrow Wilson Junior High. He said he ran for Hanford City Council after realizing that his number-focused and systematic approach to problem solving meant he had something to bring to the table.

