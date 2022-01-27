A representative of the Kings County Association of Governments (KCAG) this week presented to the Board of Supervisors a vision for planning and funding future transportation projects.
Terri King, KCAG executive director, and a colleague, made the presentation to the board about a shared transportation plan and "sustainable communities" strategy for the coming two decades.
A key objective of KCAG's presentation is to ensure funding is provided by state and federal agencies for the Kings County Regional Transportation Plan (RTF). The long-range planning document provides a "framework" for the county's investments in roads, freeways, public transit, bike trails "and other ways people move around the county."
In addition, the RTF addresses the region's future housing needs and "helps to comply" with state-mandated legislation intended to reduce greenhouse gases.
Although there reportedly is no fiscal impact to the county, it is necessary to participate in the 20-year plan in order to receive "anticipated federal, state and local revenue for transportation projects and programs on the local level."
In other words, planning is important. As the agenda outline states: "No plan, no money."
Plans for future transportation and housing projects "are required to be updated every four years to reflect current population, employment and travel projections as well as ... regional transportation priorities," according to KCAG.
The strategy also points out Kings County "must take into account land use patterns" to remain compliant with California laws pertaining to regional transportation planning agencies.
Kings County supervisors discussed several ongoing roadway projects during the Jan. 25 meeting. One key expansion is Highway 198 from Hanford to Interstate 5, which District 3 Supervisor Doug Verboon and District 1 Supervisor and Chairman Joe Neves both referred to as crucial for alleviating traffic throughout Kings and Fresno counties.
The KCAG plan looks ahead to 2046, and is expected to be completed and approved by June 2022.
"The RTF establishes regional goals, identifies present and future needs, deficiencies and constraints" for infrastructure improvements and transportation issues in Kings County, the KCAG Regional Vision presentation states.
Workshops to discuss the RTF are scheduled for Feb. 8 and Feb. 9, starting a 6:30 p.m. To register visit: www.kingsregionalvision.com
