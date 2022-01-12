The Kings County Board of Supervisors met this week to hear presentations from various agencies requesting budget approvals.
Funding requests came from the county Fire Department, the Public Works Department and the Kings County Administrative office to facilitate the transfer of water to the area.
Laura's Law
First, the supervisors heard from a local citizen regarding mental health issues. Specifically, schizophrenia.
A resident of Kings County, who identified herself as Stacey, spoke to the board via audioconference about her son's "bout" with schizophrenia.
"In my many attempts to save Nash's life, I began thinking about Laura's Law," said Stacey, who described her son's mental health issues and ordeal in painful detail.
Although she reported her son had made progress in his struggle with the disease, Stacey said he recently took his own life.
"I encourage you to learn more about Laura's Law and its many benefits," the mother said, imploring the supervisors to support efforts on the part of the county's health department to address mental problems, which often are most apparent among homeless people, but can also be present in people who live seemingly normal lives.
After thanking "Stacey" for sharing her story, Supervisor Craig Pedersen (Dist. 4) spoke emotionally about the subject.
"It's a tough challenge," Pedersen said of people trying to cope with and support loved ones who have schizophrenia. "If you don't have an advocate, it's nearly impossible to get help."
Pedersen pointed to Lisa Lewis, Kings County director of Behavioral Health, as one such advocate. He applauded Lewis for her efforts to address mental health issues throughout the county.
Supervisor Pedersen said he supports the county's relatively recent decision to opt into Laura's Law and implement policy recommendations for local government agencies.
Budget Approvals
The Board of Supervisors approved three requests for funding. The first came from a county fire department representative, who requested $5,169 for the purchase of a Lincoln Ranger welder.
The supervisors unanimously approved the fire department's request. All of the county's supervisors were present, except Richard Valle (Dist. 2), who appeared via videoconference from home, where he was recovering from a recent positive test of COVID-19.
Supervisors in attendance at the meeting include Chairman Joe Neves (Dist. 1); Vice Chairman Richard Fagundes (Dist. 5); Doug Verboon (Dist. 3); and Pedersen.
The next funding request came from the Public Works Department.
Mitchel Cabrera, the department's chief engineer, addressed the supervisors. He asked them to consider approving Tract 756 for phases 6 and 7 of a subdivision agreement, along with an estimate from Peters Engineering Group for county roadway improvements.
In addition, Cabrera requested the supervisors approve $1.6M for estimated costs to partially remodel Kings County Fire Station No. 5.
The supervisors voted unanimously to approve all the requests from the Public Works Department, as presented by Cabrera.
Finally, the Board of Supervisors heard a detailed presentation from Edward Hill, the county's administrative officer. He requested the supervisors consider signing an agreement, "upon approval of their Board on Jan. 13, 2022 facilitating the transfer of water to Kings County ... from the Mojave Water Agency."
Supervisor Verboon noted it seemed incongruent for a county that supplies much of the world's agriculture products to rely on a desert agency for water. However, Verboon — along with the other supervisors — voted to approve the request to transfer water to Kings County.
"You've got the trifecta," Chairman Neves announced, alluding to the board's unanimous votes for all three budget-request approvals.
