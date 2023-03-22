The Hanford City Council on Tuesday agreed to create a subcommittee comprised of councilmembers Kalish Morrow, Lou Martinez and members of the Main Street Hanford board to develop a new contract with the non-profit.

Main Street Hanford had an $81,090 annual contract with the city established in 2020 to clean, promote and install improvements in a district within downtown Hanford. The contract expired at the end of 2022.

Also on Tuesday, police officer Mark Carrillo, payroll analyst Penny Sutphin and fire Captain Tom McKean received honors and awards for their public service. All three employees are celebrating at least 20 years of continued employment with the City of Hanford.

