The Hanford City Council on Tuesday agreed to create a subcommittee comprised of councilmembers Kalish Morrow, Lou Martinez and members of the Main Street Hanford board to develop a new contract with the non-profit.
Main Street Hanford had an $81,090 annual contract with the city established in 2020 to clean, promote and install improvements in a district within downtown Hanford. The contract expired at the end of 2022.
Also on Tuesday, police officer Mark Carrillo, payroll analyst Penny Sutphin and fire Captain Tom McKean received honors and awards for their public service. All three employees are celebrating at least 20 years of continued employment with the City of Hanford.
During public comment a number of residents voiced what has been ongoing opposition to a roundabout at the intersection of Seventh and Douty streets, and one resident urged the public to focus on other issues. A number of speakers also asked the council to take action to reduce the number of the homeless people in the city.
“I’m not opposed to roundabouts, but if the reasons City Council and management have given are sincere, why aren’t we looking at most accident- prone intersections?” asked Hanford resident Mike Quinn. “We’ve got Florinda and 11th, 11th and Lacey, 12th and Lacey.”
During a study session prior to the meeting, the Council also approved the appropriation of over $5 million across different city funds for new expenses as sales tax revenues for the next two fiscal years are projected to stagnate.
One of the largest and most frequent new expenses for the city is increased spending on electricity. City staff said this wasn’t because of increased electricity usage, but because the cost of the electricity itself was much higher than initially projected.
An item looking at Hanford’s right-of-way municipal code was particularly relevant for Hanford resident Mark Evans, who started recently receiving citations for a basketball hoop near a sidewalk that has been there since 2017, according to Evans.
Evans received an encroachment permit to create a concrete pad near his house, in the space between the street and the curb directly next to a planter with some trees. He placed a basketball hoop on the pad and has started to receive citations for blocking the public right-of-way, he said.
“I have pictures showing that when they say the basketball hoop is in the way of trash, trucks, street sweepers, vehicles, mine is not in the way of any of that,” Evans said. “I pulled over a trash truck person and asked them if my basketball hoop has ever been in the way of you picking up my trash. He said no.”
Evan’s neighbor, Dave Durham, reportedly also started receiving citations for leaving a basketball hoop in the city’s public right-of-way. City staff at the meeting said that they are required to cite any potential obstructions of the City right-of-way because of the City’s municipal code.
The Council discussed the issue and expressed interest in potentially revising the municipal code to create a permit system for residents to be able to place basketball hoops in or near the curb, with the contingency that whatever system is developed shields the City from legal liability and keeps sidewalks accessible to people with disabilities.