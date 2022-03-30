Hanford City Council members, department directors and the city manager this week met for an all-day special session to share their core values and discuss the city's future.
Led by Marie Knight, owner of Knight Leadership Solutions, the Strategic Planning Retreat gave City Council members and department directors opportunities to interact in a workshop setting with clear objectives and time constraints.
Participants included all five council members — Kalish Morrow, Diane Sharp, Art Brieno, Francisco Ramirez and Amanda Saltray.
Directors, chiefs, and interim managers of the city's Police, Fire, Public Works, Finance, Parks & Community Services and Human Resources departments participated. The interim city attorney and City Manager Mario Cifuentez also participated in the strategy session.
They were assigned to five different tables. Participants were given exercises and tasks to complete as individuals and as groups. The first assignment was to find things they had in common with all members at their table.
Participants were also asked to share some of their frustrations.
Councilmember Saltray said, "having passion, but not getting support," can be frustrating.
Councilmember Brieno identified dealing with people who lack sufficient experience as a key frustration.
Knight quickly responded to each frustration, advising the group to discuss their ideas informally before putting people on the spot in a public setting.
"We don't make decisions behind closed doors," Knight said of elected city leaders. However, she said it is still beneficial to share ideas in advance of public meetings to avoid embarrassing situations.
"If you're going to make informed decisions, you're going to need information," said Knight.
She noted that how questions are framed is crucial to productive communications. Sometimes it's necessary during a city council meeting, for example, to ask department heads and their staff questions they may have already addressed in a policy recommendation document in order to help public participants understand a given issue.
Knight, who has 35 years of public-service experience working for the cities of Garden Grove, Newport Beach, Long Beach and Huntington Beach, worked in parks & recreation, facility maintenance, finance and human resources departments.
She skillfully led the group of Hanford city officials and managers in an array of strategic exercises and kept their discussions on-track.
At the heart of the discussions were budgets, tax revenues, services and planning projects. In short, Hanford officials all seemed to agree there is no shortage of ideas for improving the city but funding those ideas is the challenge.
Knight compared tax-payers to clients. She advised city officials and department managers to keep their clients' needs in mind.
"Companies that do well, do well because they are for their customers, not for their companies," she said.
City Manager Cifuentez named, as one of his frustrations, the difficulty in attracting qualified applicants for open positions on city staff. He said one of the biggest problems he faces is competing salaries from localities that pay better wages than Hanford.
"You can have whatever position you want, but if it doesn't meet their expectations" it doesn't matter, Cifuentez said.
"All cities, right now, are in a war for talent," Knight responded. "Leadership is leaving at a rapid rate."
She said the grind of long hours and seemingly endless complaints from dissatisfied citizens takes its toll on government workers.
A Sampling of Values
Mayor Morrow listed independence, courage, wisdom, creativity and fun among her core values and personal priorities.
City Council Member Brieno listed volunteering, fairness, faith, religion and honesty.
City Council Member Saltray listed knowledge, accountability, loyalty, fairness and efficiency.
Knight moved quickly through each exercise. She emphasized that today's population is increasingly visual. People do not rely nearly as much on what they read, or even hear, as what they see.
"When we're trying to convey a message, only seven percent is information," she said. "Thirty percent is tone."
Most people interpret meaning through body language, said Knight, who asked everyone to place a hand on their cheek — as she touched her nose with a hand.
Except for a few participants with their backs to Knight, everyone followed her lead. They touched their noses instead of their cheeks, proving her point about body language.
One of the most interesting exercises was titled "Prouds and Sorries."
Knight asked participants at each table to compile a list of achievements they were most proud of during the past year, along with a list of "Sorries" they were most disappointed about.
Fortunately, the list of Prouds compiled by Hanford officials and managers was considerably longer than the list of Sorries.
Prouds
- Heroes Park
- Winter Wonderland
- Park improvements (overall)
- Completion of planning documents for fire department
- Police Activities League (PAL) program
- Fire department volunteer program
- Customer service improvements
- Balanced budget
- Heart team
- Improved school communications
- Public education safety improvements
- Council adoption of Local Control resolution
- Hiring a federal government lobbyist
- Downtown growth
- Island annexations
- Hidden Valley parkland
- Attracting new businesses
- Taking back downtown carousel
- Becoming more business friendly
- Moving toward affordable housing
- Positive comments about police
- Sales tax revenue increases
Sorries
- Northstar courts catching City Council "off guard"
- New website not launched yet
- Not hiring a public information officer
- Delays of homeless project on 10th Ave.
- Lack of staff recruitment success
- No "movement" on Bastille and Court House buildings
- County fire tax initiative
- Local authority "lost to state"
- Behind on audit
- Any increase in crime
- Insufficient funding for police needs
- No state government lobbyist hired
- Civic park playground not completed
- Public mistrust
A Price to Pay for Growth
City Manager Cifuentez addressed the inclusion of sales taxes on the successes list. He said in order to meet increased demands placed on Hanford for services, combined with population growth and expansion, and requirements passed on to municipalities from the state and federal mandates, it's necessary to raise revenues.
"We've got future needs and we cannot 'retail' our way out of it," Cifuentez said to the group. "Sales tax [increases] are really bad. That money has to come from somewhere else."
Meanwhile, most department directors shared their biggest frustrations. All listed lack of funding for expansion of staff, equipment and infrastructure as problems that need to be addressed soon.
Fire, police, parks and public works department directors all said they need more money to build new facilities and accommodate expansion.
The fire and police departments' existing buildings were both built in the 1970s, for example; they're out of space.
"It's just an old, antiquated building," Police Chief Parker said of Hanford's existing facility during his department presentation.
Technology was identified as another area where the city lags other localities.
"Hanford has always been behind the curve when it comes to technology, and that makes it difficult for us to do our jobs," said Public Works Director John Doyel.
Ditto Parks & Community Services (PCS). The director pointed to recent staff losses as key factors in difficulties satisfying the needs of residents.
"For me, it's all about change management," said Brad Albert, PCS director.
The key question, Albert raised: How do you get people to understand the needs of the future?
"For me, it's that long-range funding strategy," he said.
There was no discussion during the morning session about cutting expansion programs, reducing city staff expenditures, or foregoing infrastructure projects due to insufficient revenues.
On the issue of funding, or lack thereof, Hanford's Finance director pointed out the City Council has to make tough decisions about what projects to fund in the coming years. Typically, he said cities institute "transactional use" taxes for specific needs, such as street repairs and increased utility costs.
The city manager agreed.
"Only you five have the ability to increase funding [to provide services]," Cifuentez said.
During a lunch break, Cifuentez noted the workshop was productive.
"It's going well," he said. "Many of the things that are being discussed are a year of two out. It's important that we set goals for the next fiscal year, but I'd also like some direction on some long-term goals they would like to see staff start working toward."