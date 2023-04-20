Amy Rodriguez and Valerie Flores have a passion for keeping Hanford residents safe. It's their job to ensure that police officers are on the scene when duty calls, and they are the first people you speak to when something goes wrong.
The Hanford Police Department recently honored Flores and Rodriguez with 2021-22 Dispatcher of The Year awards, in recognition of National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.
Rodriguez, 35, is 2022 Dispatcher of the Year, and has worked for the City since 2015, starting in the finance department.
“I started in finance and utility billing, I was looking for a change. I've always done office work, and I knew I wanted to stay with the City. I found the dispatcher job and it sounded exciting, but also like an important job. I knew my family would support me and be proud,” said Rodriguez.
Flores, 46, received her Dispatcher of the Year Award for the 2021 calendar year. The Kings County native is originally from Corcoran.
Flores has worked for Hanford for 12 years and initially started her dispatching career in Corcoran.
“When I started in Corcoran in 2001, I originally saw an ad in the paper, and I thought it would be an interesting job. It looked like something rewarding and it would help people, and I've done it ever since,” said Flores.
When it comes to dispatching work both Rodriguez and Flores agree that you have to expect the unexpected when clocking in.
“You never know what to expect, some days are slow, and emergencies can always just come out of nowhere, like a car accident, or a drowning, or maybe a shooting. I would say, expect the unexpected always,” said Flores.
“I work nights, I go in at 6 p.m. My days differ, some days are busier than others, you just never know what you're going to walk into,” said Rodriguez.
The dispatchers understand the importance of urgency, and they also note the importance of patience for residents who call in, especially in non-emergency situations.
“People call and they have certain expectations, they just assume that we know of certain situations, we only have so many officers out on the streets, and we're very limited as far as resources, so the people of Hanford need to act as our eyes and ears," said Flores. "We appreciate when people call in and report something that doesn't look right to them.”
Said Rodriquez, “People don't realize there's only like three of us working. They want to rush for certain things and they don’t realize that there's not a lot of dispatchers and officers per shift, so we appreciate when people are patient with us.”
For those who wish to get into public work, they say that a strong work ethic and persistence are keys to success, not only in government work but in life.
“Be patient and persistent. If you don’t get the job on the first try, don't give up. That's what happened to me, I applied to a lot of open government positions I believed I was qualified for until I eventually landed in finance. I applied to dispatch three times before I actually got the job,” said Rodriguez.
Flores added, “you need to have a strong work ethic and be sensitive to people's needs. Also, be very compassionate. I feel like after working for so long, people tend to lose that. In this line of work, rewards are very limited, so you have to be proud of the work you are doing every day for yourself.”
Both Flores and Rodriguez feel honored to be recognized for their work with the Hanford Police Department, but said the real reward is being able to help keep the community safe.
“I've been here at this department for 12 years, it has been a learning curve, having to prove yourself, especially coming from a different department. So, it's nice to be recognized, it’s good to know that your skills are helpful to the team overall,” said Flores.
“I feel honored by it, I'm pretty new in the department, so just me having a good attitude and trying to stay flexible to help out our team. I love that I can help out, and creating a positive environment is really important. I love helping out my team,” said Rodriguez.