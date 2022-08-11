With the end of the filing period for November's general election less than 24 hours away, six people have filed paperwork for three open seats on the Hanford City Council.
Councilman Art Brieno, Area E, whose term expires this year, had not filed reelection paperwork by end of day Thursday. While the nomination period ends Friday at 5 p.m., as an incumbent, Brieno will have an extension to file through Aug. 17.
In Area E, retired law enforcement officer Mark A. Kairis and Cheyne Strawn, a project manager with the city Parks and Recreation Department, have filed candidacy paperwork.
Kairis, a retired law enforcement officer, declared his candidacy on July 26, while Strawn declared on Aug. 9.
In Area A, Travis Paden, a teacher and planning commissioner, declared his candidacy on Aug. 2, and incumbent Amanda Saltray declared her candidacy on Aug. 5.
Incumbent Francisco Ramirez, who represents Area D which covers much of Hanford's southeast region, declared his candidacy on Aug. 9, and challenger Lou Martinez, a retired weatherization supervisor, officially joined the race Aug. 10.
In other election news, the Kings County Elections Department will be conducting a random draw of alphabetic letters to determine the order in which candidates for state Senate and Assembly will be listed on the ballot.
The drawing will be held at the Kings County Elections Department, 1400 W. Lacey Blvd., on Aug. 18 at 11 a.m. The drawing is open to both the public and the media in an effort to provide transparency.
"It [the randomization] provides a level playing field for all state senate and assembly candidates on the ballot," said Registrar of Voters Lupe Villa.
The goal is to help voters avoid voting fatigue, Villa said, noting that the June 2022 primary had more than 20 candidates listed for the position of Governor, including incumbent Gavin Newsom. If candidates were listed in alphabetical order, it's possible those closest to the beginning of the alphabet might have an unfair advantage because of the lengthy lineup.
The randomization is used in every election cycle in accordance with California's Elections Code, and while it is applied for state-level candidates, it does not impact the listing of candidates for local elections at the county and city level.
Kings County holds its elections in accordance with the Voters Choice Act, which was established in 2016 under Senate Bill 450. The election model allows registered Kings County voters a variety of venues by which to cast their vote.
The Act ensures every registered voter receives a ballot in the mail, the ability to cast their vote at any county voting location, and provides secure ballot drop boxes throughout the county.
The VCA model also expands the number of early in-person voting days. Kings County voters have an additional 10 days of early voting leading up to this year's Nov. 8 general election.