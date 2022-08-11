With the end of the filing period for November's general election less than 24 hours away, six people have filed paperwork for three open seats on the Hanford City Council.

Councilman Art Brieno, Area E, whose term expires this year, had not filed reelection paperwork by end of day Thursday. While the nomination period ends Friday at 5 p.m., as an incumbent, Brieno will have an extension to file through Aug. 17.

In Area E, retired law enforcement officer Mark A. Kairis and Cheyne Strawn, a project manager with the city Parks and Recreation Department, have filed candidacy paperwork.

