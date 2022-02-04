Senator Melissa Hurtado received a State Legislator of the Year award during a Friday ceremony hosted by the Fresno County Fire Protection District.

The award was presented to the Central Valley lawmaker by the California Special Districts Association (CSDA).

Hurtado (D-District 14) was honored for her leadership and support of the state’s special districts, which provide fire protection, water, sanitation, parks, healthcare, mosquito abatement and other essential services to communities throughout California.

In 2021, Hurtado was instrumental in securing $100 million in California’s Fiscal Year 2022 State Budget for special districts’ COVID-19 fiscal relief. The senator successfully organized a 46-member, bipartisan, and bicameral coalition of state legislators who urged Governor Gavin Newsom to extend COVID-19 relief funding access to special districts.

“A majority of special districts across the state financially struggled after widespread exclusion from pandemic assistance for state and local governments,” said Ryan Clausnitzer, CSDA Board president and general manager of the Alameda County Mosquito Abatement District. “That changed after Senator Hurtado’s leadership and organization of a legislative coalition supporting specific state funding for special districts’ COVID-19 response and recovery.” 

Kings County Work

Senator Hurtado participated in a workshop with Kings County special districts seeking federal American Rescue Plan Act pandemic assistance. Her efforts led to county supervisors allocating $500,000 in funds to fully cover customer arrearages incurred during the pandemic through August 2021.

Hurtado has hosted community events in partnership with special districts, including a mobile health tour at the Calwa Recreation and Park District in Fresno.

“With this funding, often forgotten and left behind rural communities, like Calwa Recreation and Park District ... will get some relief,” said Senator Hurtado. “I am honored to be recognized, and will continue to fight to ensure California’s Special Districts” provide vital services.

Fresno County Efforts

The Fresno County Fire Protection District received an $867,207 allocation from the $100 million special districts COVID-19 recovery fund she supported. The money was dispersed to 263 independent districts across the state.

“The Fresno County Fire Protection District extends our utmost appreciation for Senator Melissa Hurtado’s commitment, support and guidance of state special districts,” said Battalion Chief Dan Urias, Fresno County Fire Protection District. “Senator Hurtado’s leadership and foresight has aided in our fire department’s successful navigation through the COVID-19 pandemic.” 

