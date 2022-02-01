Melissa Hurtado (D-Sanger) is getting the recognition she deserves, according to the California Special Districts Association (CSDA).
Hurtado has shown "outstanding work" in supporting community programs that matter to residents throughout the Central Valley, the association announced.
The CSDA represents local agencies "that deliver water, wastewater treatment, irrigation, fire protection, parks, healthcare, mosquito abatement, and other essential services throughout the Central Valley and the state," according to a press release announcing the award.
The award "recognizes Senator Hurtado’s outstanding work and support for special districts and the communities they serve," the CSDA stated.
The Sanger lawmaker will be honored on Friday, Feb. 4, at the Fresno County Fire Protection District Mid-Valley Regional Fire training facility. The event, which begins at 10 a.m., is scheduled to be held outdoors.
In addition to Senator Hurtado, Fresno County Fire Chief Dustin Hail is scheduled to appear, along with Ryan Clausnitzer, CSDA board president and general manager of the Alameda County Mosquito Abatement District.
Additional information: Fresno County Fire Protection District Mid-Valley Regional Fire Training Center, 9594 E. American Ave., Del Ray, CA 93616; California Special Districts Association, 1112 I St., Ste. 200, Sacramento, CA 95814; 877-924-2732.
