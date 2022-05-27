A second petition to remove Hanford Vice Mayor Diane Sharp from office has been initiatied by resident Jim Nelson after his initial attempt was rejected in April by the City Clerk for unspecified reasons.
Sharp at the time indicated the initial rejection was because of signature verification issues. To be successful, a recall petition must have 20 valid signatures.
The most recent iteration of the petition, which started circulating May 17, claims Sharp "oversteps and has forgotten her duties to the people of Hanford" and the citizens of District C, which she also represents as a council member.
The petition cites the vice mayor's behavior during town meetings, specifically a February meeting held in the Civic Auditorium that was attended by more than 500 residents to address the controversial North-Star affordable housing project.
Sharp did not respond to requests for comment for this story.
Nelson, a Hanford resident, described Sharp's conduct at the meeting as embarrassing, and said that "although she believes that because this (North-Star) project is not in her District, she bears no blame for this happening in our city, I felt she had several opportunities to find a way to try and stop this project."
Sharp resigned from the position of Mayor following a City Council "reorganization" in March initiated by Councilmember Francisco Ramirez after the town hall meeting. Following her resignation, Sharp was replaced by council vote as mayor by then-Vice Mayor Kalish Morrow. Sharp then nominated herself for her current role as vice mayor.
Sharp was appointed to the mayor's position in December of 2021, and expected to serve in the position though the end of this year.
In her letter of resignation from the mayor's seat Sharp wrote: "I believe I was right to call people out who failed to observe the council rules of decorum during public sessions. Part of my job as mayor is to enforce the rules. If the council wishes to change our rules of decorum for operating meetings, we should have that discussion."
In a statement after submitting her resignation, Sharp said she is not ruling out the possibility of running for Hanford mayor again.