Hanford’s Joint Union High School District is looking at modifying traffic routes in and around Hanford West High School to cut down on congestion during pick-up and drop-off times.
During a school board meeting Tuesday night, Assistant Superintendent of Business Services and Operations Renee Creech showed four potential designs for the area around Hanford West high school to potentially reduce traffic and congestion.
The first, and cheapest design at $250,000, would place a right turn lane at the Lacey Boulevard entrance. The second would create a new drop-off or pickup area near the north end of campus and create a roundabout to exit onto nearby Campus Drive. The cost would be $870,000.
Creech said, however, that preliminary tests indicated that while a roundabout would work for smaller vehicles and cars, it may not effectively accommodate larger vehicles and trucks.
The third option would extend a service drive to the north, which would exit onto Greenfield Avenue. The estimated cost for this option is $1,300,000.
The final option was to build a bridge from the service drive to Adventist Health Property from the pool area over land owned by People's Ditch. However, the school board would need to receive easements from both Adventist Health and People’s Ditch, which own pieces of the land. The option is expected to cost around $2,030,000.
The board did not commit to any of the options, but is expected to take action during the next regularly scheduled meeting on Aug. 22, according to the agenda packet.
The board also approved more than 50 courses to be taught at the district’s school for adults. The classes were reviewed by the California Department of Education, and range from work readiness to world history and from computer literacy to the fundamentals of art. The District also approved a list of coaches helping with sports at local high schools, both who are paid via stipend and those who work on a volunteer basis.
The meeting also featured a presentation on an agreement with Darden Architects for design and construction management of a new district office at 300 West Sixth St., the current location of the Hanford Sentinel. The cost of the design and management work is projected to be under 10 percent of the cost of all construction work done at the site.
The district voted in late June to purchase the Hanford Sentinel building at an appraised value of $1.49 million.