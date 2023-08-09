Hanford’s Joint Union High School District is looking at modifying traffic routes in and around Hanford West High School to cut down on congestion during pick-up and drop-off times.

During a school board meeting Tuesday night, Assistant Superintendent of Business Services and Operations Renee Creech showed four potential designs for the area around Hanford West high school to potentially reduce traffic and congestion.

The first, and cheapest design at $250,000, would place a right turn lane at the Lacey Boulevard entrance. The second would create a new drop-off or pickup area near the north end of campus and create a roundabout to exit onto nearby Campus Drive. The cost would be $870,000.

