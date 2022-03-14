Sarah Hacker, a former Kings County deputy district attorney and partner in the Dias Law Firm, announced she is running for the Kings County District Attorney's seat against incumbent Keith Fagundes in the June 7 election.
Hacker, 42, issued a press release on March 13 announcing her candidacy, along with the endorsement of Kings County Sheriff David Robinson.
"I'm running because I want to do well for Kings County," said Hacker, who served as a deputy DA from January 2006 to February 2015.
"I'm a much better candidate for the job because I'm experienced," she said of her decision to challenge Fagundes. "I'm a more well-rounded candidate. I have extensive prosecution experience. In addition, I have civil law experience."
Hacker, who attended Clovis High School and earned a BA in political science from UC Santa Barbara, received her Juris Doctorate degree from Southwestern School of Law, Los Angeles in 2005.
Prior to attending law school, she worked in Washington D.C. on the staff of then-Congressman Jeff Flake (R-Ariz).
Hacker joined the Kings County District Attorney's office in 2006 after serving an internship there during law school.
One of her primary reasons for running for the county's top attorney position is she has civil-law experience, she said.
"I'm a partner at a law firm, so I have administrative experience," Hacker said, noting she is well-versed in contract law.
Hacker also cited her positive relationships with other countywide law-enforcement agencies, including the Kings County Sheriff's department.
Her announcement includes a quote from Sheriff Robinson.
"I am honored to endorse Sarah for Kings County District Attorney," Robinson stated. "We worked side by side in the DA's office before I was elected sheriff. She has the knowledge and experience to do an excellent job."
Hacker's platform slogan is: "Justice for all."
"Everybody gets prosecuted in the same way," she said. "Part of the problem is that Keith has presented himself as the 'top cop' of Kings County, which is not true. He is not a cop.
"A big part of my platform is that the DA's office should not compete with law enforcement," Hacker continued. "The DA's office should be working side by side, in tandem with law enforcement. Everybody should be working together to promote a fair and just legal system."
Although she alluded to various allegations against Fagundes — including recent sexual harassment charges filed against him — Hacker said she is most concerned about accusations that Fagundes has purportedly shown bias in cases he handled.
"The DA's office is not a public defender's office," she said. "It is the only [county] office that prosecutes crime. And when only one public official determines which crimes are going to be prosecuted, the process needs to be fair.
"I think that currently the way crimes are prosecuted is based on their relationship to the district attorney," Hacker continued. "If the DA has a relationship with the defendant, the DA will be lenient."
Hacker also pointed to the alleged high turnover of staff under Fagundes as an important factor in her decision to run for DA.
"I left the DA office very shortly after Keith took over," she said, noting she would be required to resign her current position as a partner in a private law firm if she is elected.
"From what I've seen from the outside, a big problem with the DA's office is there is an extreme amount of turnover, so deputy DAs don't have an opportunity to build a relationship with local law enforcement," she said. "I would treat deputy DAs better so that they would want to stay."
Building relationships with Kings County law enforcement agencies and protecting the "defenseless" are important elements of Hacker's campaign, according to her press release.
She cited the prosecution of a variety of cases — from homicides to sexual assault to white-collar crimes — as pivotal to her experience.
Protecting children, elders, disabled people, women and animals are vital, according to Hacker's announcement.
Although Hacker said she enjoys her position with the Dias Law Firm in Hanford, she is prepared to resign if elected to DA.
"This is a wonderful place to work," she said, "but I'm choosing to run because I think that what is going on at the DA's office is wrong."