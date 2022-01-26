Rep. David G. Valadao (R-Calif.) signed a letter to the president with requests to help American farmers by alleviating "constraints" on the U.S. supply chain.
The objective is to balance shipments of products brought into the country by increasing the amount of goods exported from the United States. The letter specifically mentions Asia-bound ships that allegedly leave American ports empty.
Central Valley Congressman Valadao helped write the letter to Joe Biden. The letter urges the president to utilize the power of the Oval Office to enforce fair-trade practices.
"Export disruptions continue and have serious consequences on U.S. farmers' ability to fairly compete in global markets," Rep. Valadao stated along with additional representatives.
Rep. Valadao, who represents Bakersfield and Hanford, was joined by more than 60 Congressional colleagues including Rep. Jim Costa (D-Calif.), Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) and Jimmy Panetta (D-Calif.), also credited with co-authoring the letter.
"The Biden administration must take immediate action to address disturbances in the supply chain to ensure our farmers in the Central Valley can continue to feed the world," Rep. Valadao stated in a press release.
"Transportation restrictions, limited availability of containers and chassis, and discriminatory ocean container carrier practices are significantly contributing to the challenges our agriculture exporters are facing," the Central Valley Congressman added. "It is critical the administration prioritizes resolving these urgent concerns."
The letter to Biden points out cargo ships arriving at U.S. ports — particularly on the West Coast, and specifically in Southern California — arrive at full capacity. However many non-U.S. ships reportedly leave American ports empty.
"Those same carrier lines are all too often declining to take U.S. agriculture commodity exports," the letter — dated Jan. 24, 2022 — states. "Foreign-owned carrier lines are returning empty containers for a quick turnaround towards more lucrative Asian imports.
"A record 70 percent of containers leaving California ports are empty," the letter continues.
The letter urges the president to use "emergency powers to address this supply chain crisis."
Pointing to steps President Biden can take to help "mitigate the risks" to U.S. agriculture, Rep. Valadao and his colleagues recommend three emergency actions:
- Direct U.S. ports to give priority access to cargo ships that leave the United States with "increased loads of full export containers."
- Take temporary emergency measures to "allow gross vehicle weight limits to exceed 80,000 pounds."
- Expand the "limited availability of shipping logistics equipment, such as containers and chassis" through legal measures — or "tools" — that give the president authority to act on behalf of U.S.-based exporters.
Referring to recent well-publicized supply-chain issues, the letter reiterates the necessity to stem the tide of cargo ships leaving West Coast ports with "empty containers while U.S. goods waiting for export are rejected."
