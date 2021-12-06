Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Tulare) has announced that he will not seek another term in Congress and will be retiring at the end of 2021.
In a letter to his constituents released on Monday, Nunes made the announcement.
“Recently, I was presented with a new opportunity to fight for the most important issues I believe in,” Nunes said. “I’m writing to let you know I’ve decided to pursue this opportunity, and therefore will be leaving the House of Representatives at the end of 2021.”
Nunes’ retirement comes as redistricting is being done in the state of California, with the lines on the new map being more favorable to the Democratic Party in his district.
“I will deeply miss being your congressman,” Nunes’ letter continued. “It’s been the honor of a lifetime to represent you, and I thank you for the trust you put in me through all these years.”
Nunes was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2002, and served as the Chair of the House Intelligence Committee from 2015 until 2019, and currently serves as its ranking member. It was in this capacity that he became the focus of national coverage for his support of then-President Trump during the investigation of possible ties to Russia.
Nunes did not specify in the letter what his opportunity was, but Fox News has reported that it entails a job as the CEO for former President Donald Trump’s new social media company.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.