A split Kings County Board of Supervisors has approved of a controversial redistricting map.
On Tuesday morning, the new map was adopted by a vote of 3-2, with Supervisors Richard Valle and Joe Neves in opposition. Redistricting is required every ten years by law.
The vote did not come without protest, however, as Kings County residents spoke up to address their concerns. Among their complaints was the fact that Public Map 120 was reportedly submitted to the County anonymously. These constituents also spoke largely in favor of Public Map 101, a previous redistricting map that was being considered alongside Public Map 113 B.
“We talk about being equal, [but] I don’t see that equality in rural areas like Stratford, Armona, Avenal or Kettleman City,” said Álvaro Preciado of Avenal. “So I also believe that being equal represents adopting Map 101 and for some reason, you’re deciding to go in a different way.”
One woman from Kings County voiced her anger at how quickly the Board decided to adapt the resolution to pass Public Map 120 without constituents being able to voice their concerns or participate in the process
“We spent hours looking at maps and reading about redistricting, and the Voting Rights Act and Fair Maps Act, and talking to people about how a good map could bring better representation for our ever-changing community,” she said. “We showed up, we spoke on the record and overwhelmingly endorsed Public Map 101.”
Further concerns were raised that Public Map 120 would make few changes in regards to how the districts are currently set up despite changes in Kings County itself. This includes shifts in the demographics of the County, which has seen a growing majority of Latino voters. During the meeting, Richard Valle spoke out on this matter, and said Latinos were at risk of not receiving fair representation. While speaking, he praised Tulare County as a positive example by voting in three Latino-majority districts, then pressed his colleagues to do the same.
“It’s important. Again, it doesn’t give anyone — a person of color — a guarantee to get elected,” Valle said. “It just gives the public an opportunity to vote in somebody that grew up the way they did, maybe looks like them, has similar interests, culture. All of that right there are things that we were presented with in the public hearings, keeping communities of interest together and… giving them a right to have someone within their neighborhoods representing them.”
According to county counsel Diane Freeman, there is no way to trace the new map back to its author.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.