The Lemoore City Council held a special meeting last week to review a presentation for proposed redistricting. Council members Jim Chaney (Dist. B), Frank Gornick (Dist. C) and David Orth (Dist. D), and Mayor Pro Tem Patricia Matthews (Dist. E) were present. Mayor Stuart Lyons was absent.
Titled "Public Hearing: Redrawing of Elections Boundaries," the presentation offered a glimpse at the requirements the city must consider in redrawing district boundaries for elected municipal offices including citywide council members.
"The data was released late last year due to COVID," said a spokesperson, who noted "non-negotiable" federal laws must be strictly followed when redrawing political districts.
The council reviewed a series of slides prepared by a subcontractor outlining various requirements, rules and goals for redistricting.
The first three steps for redistricting entail following federal Census Bureau data from the 2020 Census of the U.S. population, which was not available until Aug. 12, 2020, due in part to the COVID outbreak.
Pre-map hearings were held by the Lemoore City Council on Dec. 8, 2021 and Jan. 5, 2022 to give the public a chance to comment. Public hearings to review proposed redistricting maps are scheduled for March 2, 2022 and April 6, 2022.
Redistricting Rules
The primary goal of redistricting throughout Kings County, California and the United States is based on "equal population."
As districts grow or decrease in population, counties are expected to adjust for changes to ensure each district has an equal, or near-equal number of residents. Based on the Federal Voting Rights Act, this is intended to prevent "racial gerrymandering," whereby some districts receive unbalanced representation, either favoring a declining population demographic or weakening a growing population of voters.
According to the presentation, California's criteria for cities such as Lemoore are:
- Geographically contiguous
- Undivided neighborhoods and communities of interest ("Socio-economic geographic areas that should be kept together")
- Easily identifiable boundaries
- Compact ("do not bypass one group of people to get to a more distant group of people")
Other "Traditional Redistricting Principles" include:
- Minimize voters shifted to different election years
- Respect voters' choices and continuity in office
- Consider future population growth expectations
- Preserve the core of existing districts
One of the most important considerations in determining redistricting is population growth. According to federal 2020 Census data, the city of Lemoore's "Current Plan" reflects the 2020 U.S. Census of the total population in each district.
The total population numbers for each Lemoore district are provided below, followed by its estimated population percentage increase or decline:
- District A: 5,565 (+2.34%)
- District B: 5,276 (-2.98%)
- District C: 5,471 (+.61%)
- District D: 5,605 (+3.07%)
- District E: 5,273 (-3.03%)
Additional considerations for redistricting include racial makeup of each district, and "Communities of Interest," which may not include "relationships with political parties, incumbents, or political candidates."
Lemoore residents are encouraged to share their thoughts on the city's redistricting process by calling 559-924-6744 extension 700, or emailing cityclerk@lemoore.com
Fore more information visit: DrawLemoore.org
