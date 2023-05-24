The public comment period on an environmental impact review for a planned 95-acre Hanford subdivision to be built by national developer DR Horton will end May 30.
Hanford Senior Planner Gabrielle de Silva Myers said residents can submit comments until May 30, the next day that is not on a weekend or holiday, after the comment period closes May 27.
Myers said no comments have been received regarding the environmental impact review. According to a City memo on March 22, three comments on the project were received during the notice of preparation period from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the California Department of Toxic Substances Control and the Native American Heritage Commission.