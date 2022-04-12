Kings County Sheriff David Robinson and District Attorney Keith Fagundes addressed the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday to inform them about aerial drones, armored vehicles, automatic rifles and other explosive items that fall under a new Military Equipment Use Policy law.
Law-enforcement officials like Robinson and Fagundes are required to disclose purchases and/or use of military equipment under Assembly Bill 481.
The California bill, approved by Gov. Gavin Newsom in September 2021, mandates law-enforcement agencies obtain the approval of applicable governing bodies at a public meeting "prior to taking actions relating to the funding, acquisition, or use of military equipment acquired prior to Jan. 1, 2022."
AB 481 gives municipal governing bodies like the Kings County Board of Supervisors the option of approving or rejecting requests for use of military equipment.
The joint-KCSA/DA presentation at Tuesday's supervisors meeting fell under the agenda heading, Study Session.
Robinson and Fagundes are expected to return at a future date to request items on their list.
These include: aerial drones, ground robots, armored vehicles, a Mobile Command Center (MCC) vehicle, 40MM and 37MM ammunition launchers, distraction devices, chemical agent and smoke canisters, and explosive breaching [shotgun] tools.
"We need to do better to protect innocent people in our communities," Sheriff Robinson said after the meeting.
The controversial legislation raises the ire of some state law-enforcement officials, who see it as a laundry list for criminals, who can use the public-disclosure law to plan and launch tactical measures against peace officers.
"We used to try and not advertise those things because we didn't want [adversaries] to know the equipment we have," said Robinson. "It's interesting when you read the language of AB 481...they've really broadened the equipment we [must] include."
Diane Freeman, Kings County counsel, reminded supervisors that Robinson and Fagundes were making a Study Session presentation only. She said they will return at a future meeting to present an ordinance proposal for supervisors to vote on.
"I know that our office, or the Sheriff's office, will post the ordinance on the internet," Freeman said.
A law-enforcement department spokesperson qualified that the policy recommendation — not the actual ordinance — will be posted for public comments.
"We welcome that feedback," the spokesperson said.
Robinson, however, has reservations about disclosing so much tactical information.
"There's some jurisdiction in this state where there's some pretty heavy disclosures between [lawmakers] and peace officers" that makes it more restrictive to purchase military equipment, the sheriff said.
After the meeting, Robinson clarified he was referring to Los Angeles County.
"Infighting goes on between sheriff's [department] and L.A. county officials," he said. "We're fortunate here in Kings County to have great partners in our Board of Supervisors because they understand we all have a role to play."
AB 481 was proposed and then signed into law to create more transparency for the public regarding the use and/or purchase of military equipment by local law-enforcement agencies, and to hold elected officials accountable for the use and/or purchase of military-style equipment.
"By adding to the duties of local officials with respect to funding, acquisition, and use of military equipment, this bill [imposes] a state-mandated local program," AB 481 states.
Section 1(a) of the California bill continues:
"The acquisition of military equipment and its deployment in our communities adversely impacts the public's safety and welfare, including increased risk of civilian deaths, significant risks to civil rights, civil liberties, and physical and psychological well-being, and incurment of significant financial costs."
AB 481 continues: "Military equipment is more frequently deployed in low-income Black and Brown communities, meaning the risks and impacts of police militarization are experienced most acutely in marginalized communities."
The law emphasizes voters have a right to know whether public funds are being used to purchase military equipment for local peace officers. Elected officials play a pivotal role in determining whether such equipment is purchased and/or used, AB 481 makes clear.
"The lack of a public forum to discuss the acquisition of military equipment jeopardizes the relationship police have with the community," the bill states.
To that end, both the Kings County sheriff's and district attorney's offices were in compliance this week by making a requisite Study Session presentation to the Board of Supervisors.
Section 7071 (a) (1) of AB 481 requires law enforcement agencies like KCSO to "obtain the approval of the governing body, by an ordinance adopting a military equipment use policy at a regular [public] meeting of the governing body."
Although Robinson said he is cooperating with the requirements of AB 481, the sheriff shared his reservations about the logic of giving criminals a heads-up about the kinds of equipment law-enforcement agents use to counteract adversaries.
"Historically," Robinson said, "we try not to advertise the tactics we deploy and the equipment we're using because as soon as you do that the people you are up against — that we're going after — the easier it is for them to formulate counter-tactical measures.
"We're making it easier and easier for people who want to do harm in our communities to develop plans" to commit crimes, the Kings County Sheriff continued. "I hope that people are paying attention to the downward spiral in California and the criminal-activity increase."