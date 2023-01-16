A small group of protesters held signs at the corner of Seventh and Douty streets on Saturday protesting a roundabout that was approved for the intersection by the Hanford City Council on Dec. 20.
“I say that we leave it like it is," said Hanford resident and protester Bob Ramos, who also submitted a letter to the editor to the Sentinel expressing his opposition to the change.
Ramos’ concerns with the roundabout, also called a traffic circle, included pedestrian safety and the cost. He said he felt uncertain about the consequences of putting a traffic circle downtown and considers it an experiment.
Discussion about how to manage traffic in the downtown corridor has been ongoing, with previous proposals including traffic circles along Douty Street at Sixth and Eighth streets in addition to the traffic circle on Seventh. The plan approved by City Council calls for a stop sign at the intersections of Douty and Sixth street and Douty and Eighth street, with the traffic circle set to be built on Douty and Seventh street.
Portesters' signs read “Don’t fix what’s not broken, keep signal lites”, “We the People say no traffic circle at 7th and Douty St.,” and “Most Citizens are against traffic circles in our downtown.”
Ramos said that he was disappointed with council members who voted in favor of the project that included the traffic circle, saying he believed that making nearby streets one-way would still effectively reduce traffic and save costs.
John Darpli said he attended the protest not just because of the traffic circle, but because he was frustrated and felt that the public did not get enough warning and information about the traffic circle before the council vote.
“It was not brought to the people,” Darpli said. “If you showed up at the City Council, if you paid attention to the agenda, if you went to the study sessions, you might have heard about it. Our community as a whole only found out about it within the last two, three months. And it was almost too far gone to have any decision as a community.”