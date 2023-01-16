A small group of protesters held signs at the corner of Seventh and Douty streets on Saturday protesting a roundabout that was approved for the intersection by the Hanford City Council on Dec. 20.

“I say that we leave it like it is," said Hanford resident and protester Bob Ramos, who also submitted a letter to the editor to the Sentinel expressing his opposition to the change.

Ramos’ concerns with the roundabout, also called a traffic circle, included pedestrian safety and the cost. He said he felt uncertain about the consequences of putting a traffic circle downtown and considers it an experiment.

Tags

Associate Editor / Reporter

Recommended for you