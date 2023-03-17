Roundabout on Seventh and Douty 1

This preliminary illustration shows the general layout of the roundabout at Seventh and Douty streets in downtown Hanford.

 Courtesy of City of Hanford

The opportunity for engineering firms to submit design proposals for Hanford's downtown roundabout has officially closed, garnering proposals from three engineering firms.  

“We do what’s called a formal bid process, we go out, we circulate a request that outlines the scope of the project and request design engineers to bid and indicate their approach to a specific project,” said Deputy City Manager Jason Waters.

Waters said reversing the roundabout project, which is planned at the intersection of Seventh and Douty streets and has been opposed by some residents, would be difficult because of the need to allocate federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act by a certain deadline.

Tags

Associate Editor / Reporter

Recommended for you