Hanford’s Planning Commission has approved a conditional-use permit that allows downtown's California Club to reopen after the bar's previous permit expired in 2021.

The board voted 4-1, with commissioner Garry Curtis voting no.

As a condition for approval, surveillance cameras must be installed in the bar area, the front of the building’s exterior and the back of the building’s exterior, according to a staff report. The footage must be held for at least seven days.

