Hanford’s Planning Commission has approved a conditional-use permit that allows downtown's California Club to reopen after the bar's previous permit expired in 2021.
The board voted 4-1, with commissioner Garry Curtis voting no.
As a condition for approval, surveillance cameras must be installed in the bar area, the front of the building’s exterior and the back of the building’s exterior, according to a staff report. The footage must be held for at least seven days.
The California Club, located at 104 W. Sixth St., is required to apply for a new permit because the business’ previous permit expired in November 2021. Under Hanford’s municipal code, a permit is required to open a bar, nightclub or lounge under downtown Hanford’s zoning.
In other business, the Commission voted to allow an ice and water vending machine to be placed near the corner of 12th Avenue and Hanford-Armona Road at 1705 W. Hanford-Armona Rd., and approved a request by national, Miami-based homebuilder Lennar to modify the elevations of homes planned for a 25-acre subdivision.
Lennar’s first request to build the development was approved in December 2019. Now the company states that the inflated price of construction materials and increasing interest rates mean that changes to the homes’ exterior elevations would be more affordable for the company and potential homebuyers.