A meeting of Hanford’s Parking and Traffic Commission has been canceled for the second month in a row.
The meeting was initially scheduled for this Thursday, Feb. 23, but was canceled due to a lack of agenda items, according to city staff.
Hanford’s Parking and Traffic Commission has two members and three vacancies. The Commission would be unable to seat a quorum even if there were enough agenda items for a Commission meeting.
Hanford’s Parking and Traffic Commission could gain two more members if the applications of Bert Parolini and Scott Goddard are approved this week. Both Parolini and Goddard are retired or current members of the California Highway Patrol.
The Parking and Traffic Commission usually meets on the fourth Thursday of each month. According to the City’s website, the Commission is supposed to “investigate ways and means of improving parking and traffic conditions throughout the city. City residency is required.”