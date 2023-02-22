A meeting of Hanford’s Parking and Traffic Commission has been canceled for the second month in a row.

The meeting was initially scheduled for this Thursday, Feb. 23, but was canceled due to a lack of agenda items, according to city staff.

Hanford’s Parking and Traffic Commission has two members and three vacancies. The Commission would be unable to seat a quorum even if there were enough agenda items for a Commission meeting.

