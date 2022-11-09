Travis Paden, Lou Martinez and Mark Kairis held their leads Wednesday in the Hanford City Council race.

In the most recent vote numbers, released Tuesday at 11:25 p.m. by the Kings County Elections Office, Paden lead District A incumbent Amanda Saltray with 1,964 votes (69.97%) to 843 votes (30.03%).

In District D, Martinez was ahead of Francisco Ramirez with 532 votes (52.94%) to 473 votes (47.06%).

Tags

Recommended for you