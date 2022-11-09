Travis Paden, Lou Martinez and Mark Kairis held their leads Wednesday in the Hanford City Council race.
In the most recent vote numbers, released Tuesday at 11:25 p.m. by the Kings County Elections Office, Paden lead District A incumbent Amanda Saltray with 1,964 votes (69.97%) to 843 votes (30.03%).
In District D, Martinez was ahead of Francisco Ramirez with 532 votes (52.94%) to 473 votes (47.06%).
"It will be good to have more community involvement, which is something I'm advocating for," said Martinez. "It's going to be a challenge, but I will continue to work on getting done what the people want done."
The District E race between Kairis and Cheyne Strawn, Kairis was leading with 841 votes (53.98%) against Strawn's 717 votes (46.02%).
The election results were posted with 100% of precincts reporting, but with some mail-in ballots postmarked earlier this week outstanding, numbers could change slightly.
The Elections Department will issue an updated results report on Thursday afternoon, according to Registrar of Voters Lupe Villa.
According to Hanford City Manager Mario Cifuentez, the date for swearing in new council members will be dependent on when the Kings County Elections Department certifies the election results.
Cifuentez said a special City Council meeting will be scheduled once the results are certified to "recognize" the outgoing members and administer the oath to incoming members. The new Council will then select a mayor and vice-mayor.