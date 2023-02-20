The future of Champi Fencing, a contracting company that has been operating for almost 70 years, will be determined by the Hanford City Council Tuesday when it considers annexing an island of Kings County land into the city which includes the company property.

The county land in question is known as Island #4 and is the last in a series of islands — pieces of land considered part of Kings County but surrounded on all sides by the City of Hanford — that have been annexed into the City.

Current pre-zoning of Island #4 would reclassify the property owned by Champi Fencing as mixed-use commercial. The current zoning is service commercial.

Tags

Associate Editor / Reporter

Recommended for you