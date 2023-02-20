The future of Champi Fencing, a contracting company that has been operating for almost 70 years, will be determined by the Hanford City Council Tuesday when it considers annexing an island of Kings County land into the city which includes the company property.
The county land in question is known as Island #4 and is the last in a series of islands — pieces of land considered part of Kings County but surrounded on all sides by the City of Hanford — that have been annexed into the City.
Current pre-zoning of Island #4 would reclassify the property owned by Champi Fencing as mixed-use commercial. The current zoning is service commercial.
“We think it’s inconsistent to go from Kings County service commercial to City of Hanford mixed-use commercial, because it’s a more restrictive zoning,” Onan Champi, president of Champi Fencing, said on Monday. “It won’t leave us as a qualified business. It will limit our ability to expand and limit our ability to get permits on the property.”
If the annexation is approved as mixed-use commercial, Champi could continue operating his business as a grandfathered use for the land but would be considered non-conforming. This means that Champi would be unable to significantly expand his business, which he said will almost certainly be needed down the road.
“We’re expanding constantly,” Champi said. “You get to the point where you’re either hiring more employees, buying more vehicles or buying more equipment, and as the need builds, we get permits to build additional buildings. We’re getting very close to that point right now.”
After a study session Tuesday, the Council will resume a public hearing that was postponed on Feb. 7 to further discuss the annexation. City staff at the Feb. 7 meeting said re-zoning the annexation would be inconsistent with Hanford’s General Plan, delay annexations in other areas and foster confusion between police and fire departments as to who is expected to respond to emergencies.
Champi has said he approves of the annexation overall but specifically wants the business to continue operating as a conforming use under new zoning.
“That’s the thing that I really wanted to get across to the Planning Commission and to Council,” Champi said. “We’re really not against the annexation. We understand what the situation is with having complications with county islands and having county sheriffs, city police and city fire show up to locations where the zone district changes in the middle of the road.”
Champi Fencing will have been in business for 70 years in 2024, and stretches across four generations. The company was born in 1954 when Nick Champi started a fencing business out of the backyard of his house. Nick passed the company on to his son, Chuck. Chuck turns 76 this Sunday, but continues to come in to work every day as the company’s CEO alongside his son and granddaughter.
The family broke ground on North 10th Avenue site in 1984, the site being considered for annexation, and has stayed there for nearly 40 years.
Onan Champi said he understands the complications of working with regional agencies and annexing a piece of county land but wants to avoid getting the short end of the stick when it comes to zoning. He said he’s hoping that the zoning is re-designated as service commercial or that MX-C zoning is applied only under the condition that his business will not be restricted to a non-conforming designation.
“It’s not like we’re going to put up a slaughterhouse on 10th Avenue,” Champi said. “We just want to be a conforming use. We’re a storage yard and we’re a contracting build for a trade. That’s who we are.”