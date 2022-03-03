An unusually long but orderly Kings County Supervisors meeting took place this week. It followed a "Special Meeting" held about a week ago.
The meeting was called to hear public comments specifically related to the Northstar Courts affordable-housing project planned for a vacant lot next to a Hanford shopping center.
Although county supervisors gave opponents of the Northstar project opportunities to speak during the March 1 regular meeting, comments were limited. The board stuck tightly to its printed agenda and administration-related presentations.
The most extensive presentation came from Lacey Campus Partners, L.P., which provided slides with detailed bulleted texts and elevation drawings for a planned proposal to renovate the "Old Hospital" building on 1222 W. Lacey Blvd. in Hanford.
The board was asked to approve a standard lease/purchase agreement that enables Lacey Campus Partners to renovate the building and lot, vacated by the county hospital in 1973.
"After the building was used as a hospital it was used by various agencies," including Kings County Action Organization, which moved out in 2008, according to a staff summary.
The 44,000-square-foot building "currently sits vacant and is deteriorating," the summary continues. As proposed, the renovated building will retain an attractive Spanish-style design, with white-stucco walls and ceramic-tile roofing.
Lacey Campus Partners "has offered to purchase, remodel and restore the old hospital building, keeping the same structure and style, and lease it back to the county with the end goal of selling it back" in the future.
Supervisors expressed a strong interest in the project. Several of them complimented the designs, as presented, noting the importance of the original building as an historic landmark.
Upon recommendation of staff, supervisors voted 5–0 to move forward with the Old Hospital renovations and lease it for an initial 25-year term.
The lease is expected to cost the county $102,885/month, with an annual increase of 2% thereafter. However, at least half that amount is expected to be offset by savings for lease space incurred by various agencies that will move into the new building after construction is complete.
The county also anticipates a "one-time cost" of $375,000 to install furniture, security/surveillance systems, information technology equipment and signage. In addition, an estimated $200,000 to $300,000 is budgeted for "construction management oversight of the project," the summary states.
"A building of similar size in ground-up construction would cost approximately" $26 million to $35 million, including demolishing the old building, the supervisors were informed.
The renovated offices are expected to be occupied by various agencies including Human Services, several CalWORKS divisions and the county Behavioral Health Department.
Spotlight on Behavioral Health
Lisa Lewis, director of Kings County Behavioral Health Department, addressed the supervisors and answered questions about Northstar Courts. The affordable-housing project is slated for a vacant lot in Hanford next to Fargo Crossing Shopping Center.
The controversial apartment-rental project is a focal point of recent public outrage over its location and what many Kings County residents perceive to be a lack of transparency on the part of government prior to approving it.
Lewis heads the county agency that helped coordinate the project with developers, including Self Help Enterprises.
She answered written questions submitted by a concerned citizen. Lewis also answered questions from county supervisors, who requested clarification about their role in approving the project.
Specifically, Supervisor Doug Verboon (District 3) asked Lewis about the county's obligation to comply with federal and state mandates to provide housing for economically disadvantaged and mentally unstable residents of Kings County.
Although centered on government transparency and the location of the proposed "low-income" project, many public questions are geared toward the safety of residents and businesses located at or near the Fargo Crossing Shopping Center.
Verboon stated the board of supervisors was not responsible for selecting the location of Northstar Courts. It remains unclear who — or what government entity — gave final approval for the location.
Lewis answered each of 12 written questions.
They range from: "Is it true no one can be denied housing in Northstar Courts if they are coming from an institution such as a mental health hospital, jail or prison?"
To: "Will Northstar Courts house only those from Kings County?"
Lewis, a resident of the Central Valley for more than three decades, succinctly answered each question.
She said no one can legally be denied housing based solely on previous incarceration.
Each applicant at Northstar Courts must meet income requirements and will undergo a thorough background check, Lewis said.
The Behavioral Health director clarified the department is responsible for overseeing 22 of the 72 proposed rental-housing units.
It is illegal to compel applicants of a residential complex to undergo alcohol and/or drug sobriety tests. "It's a violation of housing laws if it's based on sobriety," Lewis said.
Behavioral-health support services are voluntary and cannot be made mandatory as a condition for housing.
Each tenant of Northstar Courts will be bound to an enforceable lease agreement.
"Nobody is placed," Lewis said, clarifying it is "illegal and unconstitutional" to limit housing applicants to current Kings County residents only.
A property manager will be living on the premises 24/7, she said.
In addition to the 12 questions, numerous Kings County residents submitted written statements to the Board of Supervisors expressing their concerns about Northstar Courts.
"The location of the new building project with Self-Help Enterprises needs to be reconsidered," wrote Lisa Reed of Hanford. "There are several properties closer to the center of town that would make more sense to have this location at."
Danielle Gonzales wrote: "My family currently resides in Hanford, and we...have grave concerns about this development.... Our concerns are the 22 vouchers for the homeless."
"Are there going to be tenants who have drug issues?" Cindy Naso asked in a letter to the Country Supervisors.
"Terrible idea to put the low income housing there," wrote Charles Taksa. "Next to senior living!?"
County Supervisors did not explicitly state that Northstar Courts is moving forward as planned at the Fargo Crossing Shopping Center location. However, they made clear the county is legally obligated to maintain an agreement with Self Help Enterprises and UPholdings Northstar Limited Partnership.
Administration staff recommended supervisors consider questions posed during public comment at the February 24 Special Meeting, "and take steps as deemed necessary."
What those steps will be remains unclear.